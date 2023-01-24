Two Pierre natives will take to the stage at the Longbranch for a punk show on Feb. 4.
Musician Tane Graves, 33, said it was his upbringing in Pierre that paved the way for his musical career.
Graves graduated in 2008 from T.F. Riggs High School before leaving for Minneapolis two days later.
"I got into music through my parents," Graves said. "My dad played drums casually throughout my childhood. In 1999, I started discovering pop punk, so my parents bought me a guitar."
Graves started playing live music in Pierre from there on out.
"I'd play a lot of local rocks that were happening. I got in with that crowd and started forming my own bands and fell in love with that," Graves said. "As soon as I picked up the guitar I knew it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life."
Following high school, Graves attended school for engineering and live sound.
"I've been a sound tech, I've managed clubs big and small," he said. "I've been a tour manager. I've worn every hat in music that I could say yes to."
Graves said attendees to the Longbranch show can expect his band's music, named "Tightwire" to sound similar to The Ramones, Green Day and Blink-182.
"If you like punk or pop punk that's my wheelhouse," he said.
Katie Dwyer, 33 and also of Pierre, will take to the stage for an acoustic set. Dwyer attended high school in California, then community college before returning to Pierre, where she does session work and audio editing from home.
"Usually if it's just me and my acoustic guitar, I'll get Jewel or Alanis Morissette comparisons," Dwyer said of her sound.
Rapid City-based musician Wyatt Fenner, 22, will also be performing a punk-acoustic inbetween Dwyer and Graves.
The show begins at 10 p.m. on Feb. 4 for those ages 21 and over.
Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107
Assistant Editor/Reporter
