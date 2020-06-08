Sixty-nine soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, a Pierre-based unit, are on the way home.
They arrived in the U.S. Saturday, June 6, after serving on an 11-month deployment in the Middle East. They are at Fort Hood, Texas, where they will spend the next two weeks completing demobilization requirements before returning to South Dakota.
The 152nd CSSB deployed to provide multifunctional logistics and support operations for U.S. and coalition forces in the region.
Details of the unit’s arrival to South Dakota and welcome home event will be announced at a later date once details are confirmed.
The deployment marks the end of the second mobilization for the 152nd CSSB since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.