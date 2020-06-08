National Guard

Members of the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion line the court of the T.F. Riggs High School gymnasium as their supporters cheer during the 152nd’s deployment ceremony, July 27, 2019, in Pierre.

 By Capital Journal Staff

Sixty-nine soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, a Pierre-based unit, are on the way home.

They arrived in the U.S. Saturday, June 6, after serving on an 11-month deployment in the Middle East. They are at Fort Hood, Texas, where they will spend the next two weeks completing demobilization requirements before returning to South Dakota.

The 152nd CSSB deployed to provide multifunctional logistics and support operations for U.S. and coalition forces in the region.

Details of the unit’s arrival to South Dakota and welcome home event will be announced at a later date once details are confirmed.

The deployment marks the end of the second mobilization for the 152nd CSSB since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013.

Tags

Load comments