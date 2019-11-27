Pierre city officials are asking residents to not park vehicles on the emergency snow routes as a major snow storm is expected to hit this weekend. On Wednesday, City Administrator Kristi Honeywell said in a news release that vehicles should be removed from from Emergency Snow Routes in Pierre and that residents should use off-street parking as much as possible until the storm is passed and any snow dumped is removed. This will help city workers clear the major routes and also ensure that any emergency calls for help will not be hampered by snow and snowed-in vehicles.
“According to forecasts, we could experience a significant amount of snow and wind,” said Honeywell. “Having vehicles removed from the side of the road makes navigating the plows and emergency vehicles much easier.”
City workers plan on salting and sanding operations on Friday and plowing operations on Saturday and Honeywell asked drivers to use caution.
Pierre is on a cusp, snowstorm wise, this week. The probability of getting 6 inches or more of snow from Wednesday to Saturday night is 59 percent, says Aaron Dye of the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen, which is on the same line and same percentage. But Mobridge has a 75 percent of such snow; Redfield has 30 percent, Miller has 49 percent and Huron 5 percent, Dye said.
To receive Snow Alert notifications via email or text message, register at public.alertsense.com.
