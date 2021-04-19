Pierre city commissioner Jamie Huizenga raised concerns Monday that Denver Air’s fleet won’t keep pace with the service the Pierre and Watertown airports received from SkyWest.
“Based on what we’ve been told, they have one plane currently dedicated to this Pierre and Watertown EAS contract,” Huizenga said. “That’s what we’ve found so far. They may be in the process of acquiring more aircraft, but at the current time, that’s what we have found.”
Key Lime Air, of which Denver Air Connection is a subsidiary, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.
“If this is ultimately the carrier we have, we’ll obviously work with them to provide the best service we can,” Huizenga said. “But at this point, after the experience we’ve had as the city of Pierre, going back to Great Lakes, and then California Pacific and then AEI, Aerodynamics Inc., three different airlines that struggled with delivering reliable air service, we are very concerned that this could be another situation where we don’t have reliable air service and that our customers choose to go to a different airport to make their flights.”
Sen. John Thune also took notice, meeting in-person with Watertown officials and virtually with Pierre officials last week over the matter.
”My top priority is to ensure that the service levels these communities have experienced over the past two years are not diminished or interrupted,” Thune said in a Monday statement. “This will only further delay their plans for expansion, harm economic growth, and sever a critical connection to these rural communities.”
SkyWest began serving Pierre and Watertown in 2019 and won the favor of both towns’ city officials, who are now searching for answers as to why the Utah-based regional airline was not chosen to fulfill the new Pierre-Watertown EAS contract which begins June 1.
In its Tuesday order choosing Denver Air over SkyWest, USDOT said it could not “reasonably justify” the cost of choosing the Pierre-recommended option, which would have SkyWest connect both Pierre and Watertown to Denver International Airport and Chicago O’Hare. The order instead confirms Denver Air as the carrier for 12 weekly round trips from Pierre to Denver, six of them shared with Watertown, and six weekly round trips from Watertown to O’Hare.
The cost of USDOT’s preferred option is approximately $9.6 million in subsidy over two years, about $7.7 million less than the option Pierre preferred.
In his November letter of recommendation, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding asked USDOT for SkyWest to serve Pierre only to Denver if the preferred first option was not “agreeable,” but his second option was also denied by USDOT.
Tuesday’s order came a surprise to Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron, who told the Capital Journal her city was “shocked” by the USDOT decision.
”We didn’t expect it and we’re very disappointed by it,” Caron said Monday. “Sen. Thune’s been very helpful in meeting with us immediately and jumping right to action in helping us resolve the situation.”
“Safe and reliable air service to the communities of Watertown and Pierre over the past two years has led to record enplanements at both airports, connecting residents easily to destinations around the country and benefitting their economies,” Thune said.
Pierre Regional Airport saw 14,797 passengers in 2019 despite having no service in February or March and only 328 passengers aboard California Pacific Airlines flights in January. That number compares to 11,791 in 2017 and 10,442 in 2018. The airport also saw its busiest December for passenger boardings in 2019 since 1980.
SkyWest’s 2019 pace continued in the first two months of 2020 with 1,297 passengers in January and 1,281 in February, but fell with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic to 871 in March and just 59 in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.