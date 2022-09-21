Treatment plant
Pierre's new water treatment plant near Steamboat Park should be online in the fall.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission approved a $62.5 million budget that does not call for an increase in residents’ sewer, water or electric rates.

Commissioners had an 8 percent water rate increase built into the 2023 budget, but scrapped it after the construction of a $37.5 million water treatment plant came in under budget.

