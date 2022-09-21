During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission approved a $62.5 million budget that does not call for an increase in residents’ sewer, water or electric rates.
Commissioners had an 8 percent water rate increase built into the 2023 budget, but scrapped it after the construction of a $37.5 million water treatment plant came in under budget.
The city received 73 percent voter approval in June 2018 to increase water rates to build the plant for its 6,800 customers. Rate increases went into effect on Aug. 1, 2018, and Jan. 1 in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The new plant, which is expected to go online in October, will solve a long-time issue in Pierre — water taken for decades from a dozen wells near the Missouri River was high in minerals, especially manganese.
Although deemed safe by federal and state officials, the water stained sidewalks, outdoor walls and indoor fixtures.
The City of Pierre also has a 2019 Drinking Water Advisory on the city’s website stating “tap water is safe for external use only,” and that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency directed the city to advise consumers not to drink tap water unless “treated by a properly operating and maintained in-home water softener or reverse osmosis (RO) system until further notice (untreated tap water).”
An anticipated 4 percent increase in sales tax and 4 percent more from property taxes helped city officials balance the budget, city Finance Officer Twila Hight said.
The city also took $479,000 from its savings to balance the budget, Hight said.
“That’s less than what we used to balance the budget the last few years and we never spend all of our budget,” she said. “It will be unlikely that we will use money from reserves because of our conservative budgeting.”
The city kept an extra $1 million in the budget for street projects and plans to upgrade primary electric distribution lines, replace lights at the Griffin Park baseball field, resurface the aquatic center indoor pool, and fund departmental and equipment needs for city operations.
“One of our biggest challenges as elected officials is providing the wants and the needs to the community without increasing the financial burden on our constituents,” Mayor Steve Harding said. “We dread increasing utility rates, and we’re pleased we don’t have to raise them in 2023.”
In other Tuesday business, commissioners also appointed Deanne Booth to the city’s Golf Board and approved a $48,685 ground power unit to cool and heat the terminal boarding bridge at Pierre Regional Airport. Commissioners also granted fundraising raffle requests to St. Joseph School, SS. Peter & Paul Altar Society, Sotera Youth and Family Services Collaborative and Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area.
