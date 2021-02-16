The City of Pierre is on standby for a potential planned electrical blackout Wednesday morning.
Mayor Steve Harding said during a city commission meeting Tuesday evening that Southwest Power Pool requested that the city prepare for the possibility of a blackout as demand for energy across the country mounts in the wake of freezing temperatures.
If the outage happens, it will last 30 to 90 minutes, and no one property would be without power for more than an hour. Commissioner Vona Johnson reminded residents to set alarms on their phones instead of an alarm clock.
Airport work
City Engineer and Planning Director John Childs asked the commission for approval and authorization of two change orders for the reconstruction and realignment of taxiways at Pierre Regional Airport.
“This is tidying up everything for these two projects. It covers a congested area because of how it was funded from FAA there are two grants involved...for the reconstruction of the approaches to both runways but also included the restriping of both runways. As you can see, they’re tied together,” Childs said.
Changes to the project knocked roughly $12,000 off of the contract price, Childs said, with the net cost of the project coming to $3,953,761.32. The Federal Aviation Administration bears 90% of the cost of this project.
The commission approved the purchase of a Caterpillar mini excavator for $33,500.12 for the Pierre Electric Department. Superintendent Devin Harris said the new excavator will be smaller than the last to fit into tight spots.
