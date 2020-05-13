Pierre city officials said the new $800,000 storm shelter is large enough to house 400 people, while withstanding winds gusting up to 200 mph.
The 2,400-square-foot shelter, located at 703 S. Washington Ave. near the tennis courts in Griffin Park, is open just in time for the spring storm season, according to Pierre Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth.
“This is the city’s first fully protected shelter in the park system,” Farnsworth said. “It’s there to protect residents of Pierre, park campers, and other park users.”
Farnsworth said there are about 1,800 people living within about 0.5 miles of the shelter. Also, each summer, the Griffin Park campground hosts an average of 1,000 camping units.
“We have some remote systems in place to unlock the community room, the largest space in the shelter, in the event of a storm,” Farnsworth added. “The bathrooms and lobby are also designed to sustain the winds and can be used for shelter.”
Officials said the $800,000 project was made possible by grants from the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), along with some funding from the city.
Farnsworth said that even in good weather, the facility will serve as a comfort station to campers and park users, in addition to providing public use space in Pierre.
A public open house event will be scheduled at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.