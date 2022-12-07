Brooke Bohnenkamp
Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp tastes some of the water at one of the testing stations at the new water treatment plant on Wednesday. The different faucets allow personnel to test water at different processing stages.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

Pierre’s residents can look forward to improved water making its way to their faucets after the city’s new Water Treatment Plant went online Tuesday.

Voters approved the plant’s construction in 2018, and the City Commission approved the $37.5 million project’s design in July 2020. On Wednesday, city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the plant represented the city’s largest investment.

Gidget Palmer
Project Manager Gidget Palmer in the water treatment plant's intake room where water makes its way into the facility from the Missouri River.
Clear
Water coming from Pierre's filtration process and sourced from the Missouri River no longer has the discoloration from manganese and iron oxidation found in the old well-sourced water.
Skid
Pierre's new water treatment skids filter water from the Missouri River.
Flow
Water from the Missouri River makes a ruckus as it enters the city's new Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday.

