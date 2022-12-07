Pierre’s residents can look forward to improved water making its way to their faucets after the city’s new Water Treatment Plant went online Tuesday.
Voters approved the plant’s construction in 2018, and the City Commission approved the $37.5 million project’s design in July 2020. On Wednesday, city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the plant represented the city’s largest investment.
“So, it’s huge for us,” she said.
The plant has a processing capacity of 8.8 million gallons per day. Water Superintendent Dane Brewer said the amount processed varies based on the day’s demand.
“Average is about 2.5 (million gallons per day),” he said.
The peak flow for Pierre is about 6 million gallons per day during the summer, leaving the remaining well over 2 million gallons of capacity capable of handling any future demands.
“That was built into the design for any increase in population into the future,” City Administrator Kristi Honeywell said.
Engineer Delvin DeBoer said capacity for future demands is always part of a plant’s design. He added the city wouldn’t need any additional infrastructure until demand outpaced the 8.8-million-gallons-per-day capacity.
DeBoer is also the plant’s water quality expert. He said when it comes to taste quality, comparing the plant’s water to bottled water in a grocery or convenience store would be relative to the person, adding that would hold true from brand to brand or one treatment process to the other. DeBoer said water found at a store might also have minerals added for taste.
However, DeBoer said the city’s water is safe to drink, meeting all regulatory standards.
With large monitors in the building’s conference room, Brewer’s office and operation room displaying the plant’s water processing, Brewer said the plant monitors quality daily and also receives regular inspections from state and federal regulators.
Bohnenkamp said the city would continue to publish annual water quality reports available on the city’s website.
While the new plant’s water is safe to drink from the tap, DeBoer added the Missouri River-sourced water the plant processes would no longer arrive with discoloration. He said the city’s previously well-sourced water discoloration was due to manganese and iron that oxidized in the system.
“So, this water has concentrations that are below those thresholds,” DeBoer said. “We won’t say zero because there is a little manganese in the river water. But the concentrations are very minimal compared to what you had before.”
Brewer said the city turned off the well-sourced water flows on Tuesday, but he said the city doesn’t plan to cap all of them off just yet in case an emergency arises. As far as the plant being able to handle any mechanical issues, Brewer said the plant has built-in redundancy that would keep the water flowing in the face of anything short of a significant natural disaster.
The city’s water users will still need to wait several weeks for the remaining well water to flush out of the system despite the shift to river water from the plant. There is no hard time when the well water will clear the system since it would depend on usage. The city reported it is flushing water through hydrants to speed the process along.
After the transition, DeBoer said residents could expect Pierre water’s look, taste and hardness to compare similarly to water found in Fort Pierre through the Mni Wiconi Rural Water System.
DeBoer said water softeners generally remove all the hardness from the water through salt. Bohnenkamp said the plant’s water is 30 percent softer than the city’s old well-sourced water.
People using water softeners before the plant went online could still use the softeners to further reduce the new water’s hardness, but customers would find they need to regenerate the salt in their home systems less often after making the proper adjustments to their units.
“It still has the same capacity,” DeBoer said about softeners. “But, you’re not using up that capacity as fast because the water coming in is softer.”
Brewer said the plant also adds chlorine and ammonia to the water for safety as it makes its way through the system and to residents’ homes.
“As a matter of reference, it’s the same disinfection process used at Mid Dakota (Rural Water) and Mni Wiconi,” DeBoer said. “Does it compare well? The answer is yeah. It’s an industry standard. It’s nothing new.”
Brewer said the taste and odor from the disinfectant process wouldn’t be as apparent as it was with the well water.
“It’s more of how chlorine reacts with what’s in the water that creates a lot of the taste,” he said, adding the old water’s higher manganese content likely caused past issues and the filtration process in the plant produces pure water.
The city’s new plant also took proactive measures to combat zebra mussel issues, an invasive species in South Dakota that causes problems in water intake pipes and systems.
Brewer said the plant has a two-tier system to prevent any issues should the invasive species make their way to the plant’s intake part of the river near the bridge spanning the Missouri between Pierre and Fort Pierre.
“We put in a copper-ion screen that’s out in the river that zebra mussels are not supposed to adhere to,” he said. “We also have a chemical system that, if we do start seeing them, we will inject into our pipes that will kill them.”
Project Manager Gidget Palmer said residents passing the Dakota Avenue plant near the South Dakota Discovery Center would see construction continue for the next several months.
“But we were able to treat water and wanted to get it out the door as soon as possible,” she said about the additional aesthetics work happening to the building. “So, those other things won’t impact the water but still need to be done before we wrap up the project, both in the building and the process that goes with it.”
Honeywell said the city plans to hold an open house in the spring.
“So people can take a look at the plant,” she said. “We’re looking forward to opening it up and having the community see what a great project it’s been.”
