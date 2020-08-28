Saints Peter and Paul Catholic parish in Pierre is holding an unusual conference that will run 12 days next month, featuring Marty Rotella, well-known throughout the country's Catholic faithful for his wide-spread musical and speaking talents and spiritual message at such events.
Rotella is a lay Catholic from Ridgefield, New Jersey with a mission of evangelism through music, motivational speaking and teaching deep truths with mystical aspects: “Touch Me Lord with the Shroud of Turin,” for example.
He and his brother, Jules, have a music production ministry called “Spirit Power,” which they say is “music created to feed the soul.”
In their materials, they say: “It is worship, prayer, reflection and healing: a way to help the inner self encounter love."
The brothers say "Spirit Power" represents their inspired musical creations that invite everyone "along on your own journey to experience the love of Jesus.”
Patty Lihs, a member of the big parish on Euclid Avenue that includes St. Joseph School, is helping organize the event and is familiar with Rotella’s ministry.
It’s open to children and parents and people of all ages, she said. There’s no registration fee and no registration needed.
Catholic parishes often have special services each year to give people a time to learn more about the faith and think more about their own faith.
But this conference is longer than most, Lihs acknowledges.
Although it's not an all-day event each of the 12 days, she said.
It begins at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4 in the parish sanctuary and the Rev. Joseph Holzhauser has approved of using the church for what may be a large gathering that concerns some during this COVID-19 pandemic.
For several weeks this spring, Catholic leaders in South Dakota halted public Masses because of concerns that pandemic would spread too much with people worshiping in large groups.
This conference wasn't planned because of the pandemic but it's not being called off because of it, Lihs said.
Rotella will share his music and teachings for about an hour and the evening will end with a Rosary prayer for unborn children, Lihs said.
The pro-life cause is part of the conference but not most of it, she said.
It’s going to be more about basic spiritual truths and life.
“What Marty is going to talk about is ‘Who is God?’ ‘What is love?’ And ‘who am I?,’” Lihs told the Capital Journal.
Lihs said Rotella has been presenting his “music and gospel message of Jesus’ love in 43 states in addition to Australia, Europe, Central and South America and Canada,” according to a copy of what she has shared with the parish.
Each evening the schedule will be the same through Tuesday, Sept. 15: beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending about two hours later.
For more information, call the parish office at 605-224-2483.
