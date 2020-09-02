The public is invited to 12 straight evening meetings of music, prayer and teaching in Saints Peter and Paul Catholic parish on Euclid Avenue in Pierre featuring musician and speaker Marty Rotella.
It begins at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4 and continues each evening through Sept. 15, about two hours each night.
Rotella also will sing and speak at other events during the 12 days.
It’s billed as a “mission of reparation,” which is a spiritual discipline of time and effort to repair the effects of past sins or failings, according to Catholic teaching.
“It’s an opportunity to spend a series of days in prayer and teaching to grow closer to Christ,” said Lynell Erickson, a member of Saints Peter and Paul parish and the key organizer of the event.
Although Catholic parishes regularly have special speakers and musicians, the Rotella event isn’t usual, Erickson said.
“This is a unique event, being this many nights,” she told the Capital Journal.”
People of all ages and faiths are invited, she said. Members of St. John the Evangelist parish in Fort Pierre are involved in promoting it and taking part, too, Erickson said.
Erickson said she’s not sure how many will attend. But it will take place in the main sanctuary, so there is room for hundreds of people.
Which is something to think about during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are encouraging masks, of course,” Erickson said. “And social distancing. If it gets to be too many, the basement is open and the sound system goes there. That will be a nice problem to have, if we have to use it as overflow.”
Rotella is an accomplished musician and producer, with several albums, and a motivational speaker as well as a spiritual teacher, according to online information.
His ministry is called Spirit Power, which he says is “music created to feed the soul. It is worship, prayer, reflection and healing: a way to help the inner self encounter love.”
A New Jersey-ite, Rotella seems well-known in Catholic circles nationwide, maybe not so much in this part of the country.
“He said he’s only been to South Dakota a couple of times, a long time ago,” Erickson said.
During the days, Rotella will speak to a mens group in the parish and to women at the state Women’s Prison in Pierre, she said.
At noon on Thursday, Sept. 10, Rotella will give a presentation on Our Lady of Guadalupe, based on the sacred site in Mexico City where many believe the Virgin Mary appeared several times.
He has a full schedule: according to his website, later in September he will be in Springfield, Pennsylvania; on Oct. 10, in San Diego; Oct. 17 in his hometown of Ridgefield, New Jersey; Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.
Even during the Pierre event, according to his website, later at night next week Rotella will lead a virtual event, Jazz For Life, in Santa Fe, New Mexico via live-streaming on the internet, it appears.
All Rotella’s appearances in the parish in Pierre are open to the public and there is no registration or fees, Erickson said.
