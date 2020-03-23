The Pierre Police Department closed doors Monday to “walk-in traffic,” because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, said Capt. Bryan Walz. But bigger changes will involve how police interact with citizens, according to a news release on Monday, March 23, from Walz, who is spokesman for the department.
Many Pierre businesses and other offices have closed their doors to, or otherwise restricted, customers from walking in as usual, including the Capital Journal. It's all part of practicing the "social distancing" recommended of health and political leaders as a key way to slow the spread of the pandemic.
The closed doors at the cop shop mean citizens should not walk in to the police department in the Solem Public Safety Center out on the east end of town to report non-emergency cases, Walz said in a news release.
It also means there will be no more tours given of the department or taking reports from walkers-in of non-emergency cases such as lost property, a theft from one’s garage or a hit-and-run discovered after the fact on a vehicle. Reports of such things as identity theft or vandalism also will not be taken by walk-ins, Walz said.
Anyone with a non-emergency matter can call police at 605-773-7410, he said.
“To be clear, the police department is absolutely still responding to emergencies and in-progress crimes,” Walz said. “People who need immediate help should call 911.”
The pandemic will affect how emergency responders respond, according to Walz.
During a 911 call, for example, callers can expect more questions from the dispatcher, Walz said. When police or other emergency responders show up at a scene, people “may see the following social distancing practices from the responding officer,” Walz said: Maintaining space between officers and citizens; asking residents to step outside to make the report; and declining to touch certain documents while taking a report.
“Safety of our citizens and our staff is always the top priority for our police department,” said Mayor Steve Harding in a news release Monday, March 23, from City Hall. “This is a commonsense practice that we can all take to help hinder the spread of the virus without causing any major disruption to critical law enforcement operations.”
