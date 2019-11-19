It might be too early to speak of legacies, but Pierre Police Department had sworn in its newest police officer today, Tuesday Nov. 19, at badge No. 208. His father, already a Pierre officer of the peace, wears No. 108.
Surrounded by family, including fiancée and future mother in law, friends and now colleagues, Wyatt Weber was sworn in by Judge M. Bridget Mayer in Mayer’s courtroom on the third floor of the Hughes County Courthouse.
Upon approach of the third deck, the walk space was lined with current officers, detectives, a couple captains and even a chief. Past the railing in a circle was the Weber family. Once the judge was ready, the crowd filed into the courtroom.
Before the swearing in began Mayer invited family to stand behind Wyatt.
His father, John, and mother Brenda, fiancée Matiah Hicks, and sisters Krystal Hummer and Ashley Lemieux all stood behind Wyatt as he faced the bench in his first official duty as a police officer.
Obviously aware of the process, Wyatt asked if this was where he raised his hand. Mayer’s response was,"Yes, and this is the first order you will receive as an officer, she said.
“It means a lot,” Wyatt said. “It’s what I’ve been working for my whole life. It’ what I went to college for. It’s always what I wanted to be.”
After being sworn in Judge Mayer gathered father and son in front of her bench, congratulated both, and gave Wyatt some advice.
“Come home safe to your family every night. That is my second order to you," said Mayere.
Now 23, Wyatt grew up around law enforcement. With father John on the force and his friends and colleagues always around, Wyatt says it is what he always wanted to do.
John says he wasn’t sure if Wyatt wanted to do it, completely. Then Wyatt earned the top of his graduating class. John knew. John also knows being a police officer is a lifetime commitment to a cause greater than himself. He feels Wyatt is lucky to get hired at the Pierre Police Department. Maybe they are both lucky.
“It’s pretty nice,” John said. “It’s a pretty proud moment here. I am 108 and he is 208, it’s really good. Pierre PD couldn’t be a better department to work for.”
Lemieux always knew Wyatt was going to be a police officer.
“I did (think so),” Lemieux said. “I saw him looking up to my dad for so many years. He was unsure for little while, but after seeing everything and going to school and graduating with a 3.9 or 4.0, it was his calling.”
With the support of his family, and soon to be larger family with fiancée Matiah and his future mother in law, Wyatt is ready to make a difference.
“Getting out on the streets,” Wyatt said. “That’s what I am looking forward too. Getting on the streets and try to make things better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.