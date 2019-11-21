Dr. Joseph Wyatt, a urologist at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre was promoted recently to the rank of colonel in the North Dakota Air National Guard and assumed command of the medical group of the 119th Wing in Fargo.
He was sworn in Sept. 7, 2019, in a ceremony at the 119th's base in Fargo.
Wyatt has served with the 119th Wing, known as The Happy Hooligans, since 2016, said William Prokopyk, assistant public information officer for the North Dakota National Guard. He said Wyatt will continue to do his Guard duty on the traditional Guard schedule of mostly occasional weekends while continuing his medical practice in Pierre.
Wyatt and his wife, Rachel, and their six children live a few miles east of Pierre.
In a video on Avera St. Mary’s website, Wyatt says he grew up on a farm about 30 miles northeast of Huron, South Dakota where he was influenced by “Doc Ted,” his family physician. Watching Doc Ted care for people gave Wyatt his first inkling that he would like to be a physician like that.
He graduated from James Valley Christian High School in Huron in 1994 and earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in biology and psychology at Purdue University. Wyatt completed his doctorate in medicine in 2002 from Indiana University medical school and in 2008 completed his urology residency at the University of Alabama Birmingham.
Wyatt practices urology at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre and is on the hospital’s governing board.
Wyatt says that during his medical education, he found he has an aptitude for surgery, which led him to his urology practice. He enjoys the challenge and variety in his specialty, from dealing with cancer to kidney stones, Wyatt says.
His work can include many moments of “instant gratification," when a rather minor surgical procedure can take a patient who is in so much pain they "literally wish for death," to fast relief, making them "a person with a smile on their face. That makes both the surgeon and the patient feel pretty good about the whole thing."
Wyatt and his family took an active role in supporting the $30 million Helmsley Center that opened in September 2018, housing the Avera Cancer Institute.
He said the Center will mean a lot to his practice and his patients by providing better care, especially radiation as an alternative to surgery, now close to home in a way it wasn’t before in the wide spaces around Pierre.
He and his wife, Rachel, grew up playing piano and have a restored grand piano in their home 15 miles east of Pierre, he told the Capital Journal in 2017. That led them to pledge up to $50,000 to find, restore and place a grand piano in the Avera Cancer Institute now new next to the hospital.
Wyatt joined the military in 2001 with the 122th Medical Squadron of the Indiana Air National Guard as a flight surgeon, Prokopyk said in a news release. With the Alabama Guard he was in the 100th Fighter Squadron and the 187th Fighter Wing.
With the Alabama Guard he was deployed with the RC-26 Condor, providing medical care as a first-responder in Hurricane Katrina relief operations in 2005, for which he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Prokopyk said. .
