The Pierre City Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to limit campers’ maximum stay in Griffin Park to 14 days to better define the ground’s intended short-term use.
Tent camping and campfires remain forbidden, but Griffin Park maintains 16 parking spots for recreational vehicles. Reservations are not offered by the City of Pierre, and the RV lot is specifically first come, first served. The policy revision approved Tuesday also reiterates a $6/night increase in the camping fee between the months of November and April. According to Pierre city communications director Brooke Bohnenkamp, that fee previously changed but the language was not changed along with it.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the city’s website gives the offseason camping fee as “$10 per night during the months of November through April, but bathroom facilities are not available as they are winterized during this time.”
Previously, there was no limit on how long campers could stay at Griffin Park. However, City Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth told the Capital Journal that there haven’t been problems with campers overstaying their welcome or staying in Griffin Park for unusually long periods of time.
“I think the advisory board felt that the change made us more consistent with the other campgrounds in the area,” Farnsworth said in a Wednesday press release. “It helps define the campground’s intended use as a short-term stay area.”
Farnsworth told the commission Tuesday that the city parks and rec board endorsed the policy revision last week.
“I do like a limitation on how long you can stay there,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said. “Because I mean, someone literally could camp out there, there wasn’t much we could do. So at least at this point, we’ve got an option. I think it’s just wise to have some sort of a limitation on this.”
The reasoning behind the policy change was twofold, Farnsworth said of eliminating unlimited camping.
“We had the original policy that was revised back on June 1, and it stated that the length-of-stay was unlimited. But as we went along, we discovered that, perhaps, that means a person can come in and camp, you or I, and you really, you never have to leave if it’s unlimited,” Farnsworth said.
Farnsworth said the City Parks and Recreation Board decided to look into the length-of-stay policy for South Dakota’s state parks system.
“That’s what, really, was the main change,” Farnsworth said. “Give the city an ability, if we do have a long-staying customer, (to say) ‘Hey, you have do have to leave,’ but they can always come back.”
South Dakota law allows reservations at “an available campsite at any state park, recreation area, or lakeside use area for up to 14 consecutive nights,” after which the camper unit in question must vacate the campsite for at least one night before another reservation is made.
“The campground is small, it’s meant to be just... temporary, not for people to live there,” Farnsworth said about Griffin Park. “So I think it was a nice cleanup.”
Other language in the policy revision approved Tuesday clarifies for campers that the campground’s water and restroom facilities are unavailable in the offseason. Campers could still dump waste in the winter, according to the new language.
“I think we’re getting ahead of the curve by creating this and having a policy where you can stay with us, but there is a point in time, after 14 days, you do have to vacate,” Farnsworth said.
