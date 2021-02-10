A request to purchase a new compost trommel screen, requests to bid for 2021 curb, gutter, and street paving projects, and an announcement of the launch of a new cell phone application for paying utility bills were all on the docket for the Tuesday Pierre City Commission meeting.
Mayor Steve Harding gave an update on the COVID-19 numbers in the community, which he said were “encouraging.” As of the commission meeting on Tuesday evening, Pierre had 44 active cases. Avera is still vaccinating group 1D, which right now includes any person 75 years or older. Harding told the public to continue what they’ve been doing all along, and said that hopefully the numbers will continue to trend downward.
Solid Waste Department Superintendent Val Keller came to the commission with a request to purchase a compost trommel screener. The Pierre Solid Waste facility used to rent a trommel screener from the city of Huron, but have since “run into a bind” as Huron no longer rents out that piece of equipment.
Keller proposed purchasing a 2017 demo model trommel screen from Hennen Equipment in Minnesota for $135,000. The city of Mitchell owns a similar model, and Keller said the city has found many other uses for it besides screening composted material.
The screener is not a budgeted item, but Keller said the department has some extra money from under budgeted equipment purchases and she had been working with City Finance Officer Twila Hight to determine which remaining reserves would be used to pay the difference. The price of the screener also includes delivery and employee training on its maintenance and use. The commission unanimously approved the request.
Keller also proposed modifying the fee schedule for solid waste to account for the cost of the screener. Keller said the new prices would be $20 per ton for screened compost, up from $15 per ton, and have the new minimum charge set at $4 instead of $3. The commission unanimously approved the increase, which will take effect March 1.
Staff Engineer Nick Waters presented two bid requests for 2021 construction projects: one for the curb and gutter project and another for the street paving project. For the curb and gutter project, Waters said there is a combination of work that needs to be done for future paving projects. Once the curbs and gutters get paved this summer, the city will be a year ahead of schedule for its infrastructure improvements, Waters said. The bid was authorized unanimously by the commission.
The street paving project will resurface 38 blocks across town and a parking lot in Griffin Park, as well as install water mains underneath the streets — a project scheduled for last summer that was moved due to the pandemic. The street paving project is separate from other street projects like the Highland Avenue project and the Airport Road project. The street paving project bid was authorized unanimously, and Commissioner Jamie Huizenga commented that Pierre will have another “ambitious construction season” this year.
Another request from the Pierre Police Department to buy 20 additional radios for officers was also authorized unanimously by the commission.
Hight gave an informational update at the end of the meeting about the launch of the MyCivic Utilities app, which will allow citizens to pay their utility bills on their smartphones. The app will make it easier and more streamlined for people to pay their bills, Hight said.
The app retains payment information to make the process as easy as possible, and users can also see their bill history and actions on their account. People with online accounts to pay their bills on the computer can use the same account on the app. The app will be beneficial to people who travel, Hight said, as it allows them to make payments remotely. Hight told the commission that anyone with questions or challenges should contact city officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.