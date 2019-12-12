Michele Beeler, director of the currently running comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace,” is not the only person praising the cast and crew.
Last weekend’s and last night’s performances have earned accolades from their audiences. The closing two performances at the Grand Opera House in Pierre, have the house opening at 7 p.m. and show starting at 7:30 p.m. Those performances are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14.
Cast comments. Of course, some could say complimentary comments from the audience are expected. But, the comments from the actors themselves show how much fun the comedy really is. Such statements include: “I am having so much fun! Every night.” “What an experience!” “Only those who know me best can fully comprehend how far outside my comfort zone this is, how much courage I’ve had to muster, and anxiety I’ve had to overcome to do this!”
Audience reactions. Beeler, sitting up in the balcony, watched the audience. Some of her observations were that “Kids were leaning forward, mesmerized by the show.” “Ladies were doubled over in laughter.” “Very few had to get up and stretch their legs at intermission – they were ready for Act II.”
After the play quotes. Quotes from audience members were overheard in the lobby, on social media and on the streets and businesses of Pierre. Comments included: “Be sure to go. I enjoyed the play.” “The play was excellent.” “Really enjoyed the Sunday afternoon performance.” “Carol (Stolley, as one of the main characters) was amazing and the entire cast puts on a great show.” “We attended the performance this afternoon. Enjoyed it very much.” “I saw the matinee show today — FANTASTIC! Great job Michele! GREAT job.” “Two hours never flew by so fast – wonderful show.” “The play was magnificent. So much fun.” “Best show I’ve seen in a long time. A lot of GREAT acting. My wife has not laughed that much at a play in years.” “Family and friends, if anyone is in the Pierre area next weekend, please try to get tickets to this play. It is funny, high energy and very well done.”
Beeler said that some of the comments she overheard from the audience as they left included, “One of the best plays I’ve seen in quite a while.” “Jonathan (Seeley, the bad guy) was very convincing.” “Everyone did a fantastic job.” “Very entertaining.”
Beeler added that this comedy has 13 volunteers new to Pierre Players. Two actors consider this their last play — age, time and energy drain, want to go out with a big bang. Two have said it is the first of many plays.
Auditions for “Vanities” is Jan. 6.
