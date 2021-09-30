The Pierre Players Community Theatre is determinedly rebounding from diminished volunteerism, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pierre Players is currently producing a dramatic comedy they canceled at the beginning of the season due to COVID-19 — “A Little Piece of Heaven.”
The group changed its seasonal time frame, now running from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The Pierre Players also shortened its 2022 season to four shows from the usual five, with three of those shows calling for smaller casts. The theater is discussing workshops to train volunteers to operate the lighting and sound equipment and other departments in a theatre production.
“The show we weren’t able to cast last winter, I don’t think Kathy had a particularly hard time casting this fall,” member and director Michael Pangburn said about fellow theater director Kathy Riedy. “So, in some ways, I think we are starting to turn that corner.”
COVID-19
Pierre Players President Alisa Bousa said they hoped COVID-19 vaccinations were ready by last winter.
“The director was not willing to overly-persuade getting people to auditions,” Bousa said. “Now she has a cast, and now we are doing a show. Learning how to maintain a community theater and keep our doors open during a global pandemic has not been an easy task. But PPCT has embraced this opportunity to look at how the organization can reinvent and innovate moving forward.”
The theater seems to run off of optimism, as displayed by Michele Beeler, business manager for the Pierre Players.
“COVID has helped us grow in some amazing ways,” she said. “We had to re-evaluate how we did business and make adjustments. Some were temporary adjustments, like social distancing in the theater, and some were permanent changes, like online donations and membership sales. We are still reviewing and have planned a board development and strategic planning retreat in October to determine what other great things we can do in the future.”
Pangburn shares that optimism.
“I think we actually are in a pretty good spot,” he said. “Even though we weathered COVID and lost money, we aren’t in that bad of a financial shape. We had to dip into existing funds that previous boards had the foresight to set aside for rainy days. And we are fortunate in getting a couple of different grants. Most of that was federal money in reaction to the COVID crisis to weather this particular storm.”
Season changes
The new season schedule, instead of from September through August, is now from January through December. The change aligns the production season with its fiscal calendar year. The change also allows for a larger time slot at the Grand Opera House for Little Players’ summer activities. An extra benefit is it lets people buy season memberships in December as Christmas gifts before the new season starts.
“Before the pandemic, we were doing well financially,” Beeler said. “While our membership sales had dropped slightly, our season sponsorship program had been steady and our individual ticket prices had been increasing. We were even able to increase our show budgets for the 2019-2020 season, allowing our directors to be a little more creative and flexible with the set and costumes. We had plans to campaign to increase our membership for the next season. COVID made us step back and tighten our belts. We dropped the show budgets back to their original numbers and worked to decrease our expenses to balance with the decrease in our income. We began to look at grant money more seriously.”
Innovation costs money, even with support from the theater-goers.
“This past season, PPCT received streaming rights for four of its five productions,” Bousa said. “To stream the productions securely, PPCT had to update its website with secure pages that had SSL encryption, create a YouTube page and set up an online payment option. When we had to delay ‘A Little Piece of Heaven,’ PPCT instead offered its first completely digital online production, ‘The First Step,’ inspired by a true story of friendship in Hot Springs, South Dakota, Even though PPCT’s 2020-2021 season has been a year of change, the theater experienced strong attendance numbers at 2,364 people seeing our four productions to date and 91 tickets sold for the ‘The First Step.’”
Membership prices range from the highest of $500 for 10 tickets to each show plus your name in the program to $50 for one ticket to each show and $35 for seniors or students for one ticket to each performance.
Volunteerism
Yet, diminishing volunteerism doesn’t fall only on the pandemic’s shoulders.
“It’s hard to know exactly how to sort it out in terms of what the causation was,” Pangburn said. “During COVID, it was real easy to pass some of it off to that. It’s easy to understand why in the midst of COVID, people didn’t want to come to rehearse in a large-cast show with people whom they might not necessarily know. It’s a bit easier now because a lot more people have been vaccinated and so forth.”
Being part of a community organization requires volunteering, which seems an increasing difficulty for people, even before the pandemic.
“People who have been acting want to go on with other aspects of life,” Bousa said. “We’ve gotten great people who move. Everybody is busy — something we hear from everybody. Maybe they are interested, but not in the time frame that is a full production.”
That diminishing of cast and crew numbers affects planning.
“In terms of the season we have selected for next year, you will find there aren’t a lot of very big cast shows,” Pangburn said. “The larger-cast show of ‘Crucible’ influenced some of the other choices. If you are going to have a straight show (non-musical) with a big cast, it’s hard to put a really big musical in the same season. Most people who have another life, particularly a family life, are going to choose one, maybe two, shows to audition for, and we can’t burn out the same people either.”
Pierre Players is planning to recruit, train and onboard people to work on the lights, building sets, costuming, props and other aspects of a production.
Youth involvement
The Pierre Players youth programs offer a strong growth for the love of community theatre.
“I think in the long run, one of the things we are starting to do with the Little Players program is not only educate and train young kids but just getting them into the theater and realizing what it is all about,” Pangburn said. “That in itself down the road builds audiences and volunteers, and makes people want to audition for plays and things.”
Beeler heads the Little Players programs.
“Little Players works on a shoestring budget, spending very little,” she said. “The production ‘Charlotte’s Web’ came at a perfect time – there was a lull in the COVID numbers and families were ready to get out and enjoy some entertainment. It made an excellent profit.”
But Beeler mixed optimism with realism.
“I think people today have a lot of interests and hobbies, and they don’t like to over-commit their time to just one passion,” she said. “A play can be very time-consuming for some roles, both onstage and backstage. Rehearsals are generally two hours a day, five days a week, for six to eight weeks, and that doesn’t include the time needed to study lines or prep for rehearsal. It requires two weekends of performances. For those with other commitments, like family or game nights or favorite shows, it can be hard to add a play into the mix. We try to include smaller ways for volunteers to help, like hang publicity posters, sew a costume, usher or help build set, but we still need dedicated volunteers who enjoy the hard work that goes into producing a play.”
