Pierre’s Grand Opera House turns chillingly dramatic before Halloween, with the presentation of “Dracula.” The Steven Dietz play version, based off of the well-known classic tale of mere humans defeating the king of vampires, brings forth the interdynamics of the disparant characters.
Taking a twist away from the Bram Stoker novel, Joshua Dutt, director of this cast and crew of Pierre Players, casts the vampire hunter Van Helsing as a female role. Van Helsing is powerfully played by Lydia Kanz. “All men are mad in one form or another. There are such things as vampires. They have been known everywhere than man has been.” The other actors are also strong — individually and as a cast — in showing madness, horror and determination.
Dracula, played by Matt McQuistion, may hunger for blood, but he thrives on fear. ““I want your fear. For your fear, like a current, rushes through your body. Your fear makes your heart pound, it renders your veins rich and full,” states Dracula/McQuistion.
His minion, Renfield, is played by Andrew Yeaeger. Also acting as a type of narrator, he displays a madness that makes the audience simultaneously feel traditional precepts as well of original aspects of the mind snapping under horror. “A fear rooted in your mind is yours forever.”
The fallen heroine of Lucy, played by Jenah Feiler, draws the audience into liking and even loving her, then of fearing her. For Lucy, Dracula’s domination reaches into the soul. “A dark shadow has fallen over my happiness.” Yet, she is not the true heroine.
With the help of assistant director Roxanne Smith, the talents of each actor brings out character development. Lucy’s best friend, Mina, is played by Leah Hilsabeck-Lowrey, whose change is startling as well as sacrificial. Her fiance, Harker, played by Mason White, just cannot take the thought of her becoming a devil’s bride. Seward, Lucy’s fiance, played by Peter Kleinpass does somehow survive this torment, and goes on to help Van Helsing. Dracula has his own bride troubles in the characters played by Jennifer Bieser and Melissa Snow, who must be held back from even more bloodletting. The attendant and the maid are played by Sarah Burger and Sarah Kanz.
The family-and-friends performance of “Dracula” is Wednesday, Sept. 25, with the house opening at 7 p.m. The tickets for this dress rehearsal preview show are $5. The performance is approximately two hours long.
Official performance are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28, with the doors opening at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinee, Sept. 29, with the doors opening at 1:30 p.m. The next week — Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3-5 — the doors open at 7 p.m.
