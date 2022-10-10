Chloe Bowers
Chloe Bowers gets a makeup sealant spritz to prevent running and smudging from sweat while on stage. Bowers plays Mercy Lewis in the Pierre Players production of "The Crucible."

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

After more than seven weeks of preparation and rehearsals, the Pierre Players raised the curtain to a successful opening weekend for its latest production — “The Crucible.”

Sitting in the Grand Opera House’s lobby on Saturday with about 45 minutes to showtime, Co-director Josh Penrod said the production had already pulled in 119 tickets during the Friday night opening. He said that was pretty good for an opening night, with productions’ second weekend typically outperforming the opening weekend thanks to word-of-mouth buzz.

Jennifer Bieser
Co-director Jennifer Bieser applies makeup to Kristina Harm, who plays Mary Warren in Pierre Players' "The Crucible" production.
'The Crucible'

Abigail Williams (La Trisha Schindler), left, Rebecca Nurse (Michelle Deyo-Amended), Samuel Parris (Jack Mortenson), Giles Corey (Issac Gonzales), and Thomas Putnam (Tyler Seeley) watch as Reverend Hale (Scott Lee) shows them a book on the invisible world. Betty Parris (Abigail Stanley) lays unmoving in her bed and is thought to be afflicted by witchcraft.
'The Crucible'

Betty Parris (Abigail Stanley) struggles under the grip of Abigail Williams (LaTrisha Schindler) and Mercy Lewis (Chloe Bowers) as Mary Warren (Kristina Harms) watches.
'The Crucible'

John Proctor (Matt Mcquistion), right, comforts Mary Warren (Kristina Harms) as she confesses to lying about witchcraft accusations in court.

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

