After more than seven weeks of preparation and rehearsals, the Pierre Players raised the curtain to a successful opening weekend for its latest production — “The Crucible.”
Sitting in the Grand Opera House’s lobby on Saturday with about 45 minutes to showtime, Co-director Josh Penrod said the production had already pulled in 119 tickets during the Friday night opening. He said that was pretty good for an opening night, with productions’ second weekend typically outperforming the opening weekend thanks to word-of-mouth buzz.
The Pierre Players began the production on Aug. 15, rehearsing Sundays through Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. The production held an advanced preview on Oct. 5 and the first showing on Friday.
Penrod and Co-director Jennifer Bieser found that the long rehearsal schedule left everyone a bit tired of the lines and story, but seeing a live audience taking in the fruits of their labor injected fresh air into the production.
“It’s not until you get about to the halfway point that you really become aware of how much energy it takes out of you,” Penrod said. “I’m just the director, I can’t imagine all of the actors on the stage, and they have to do all the performing.”
Bieser said the production’s cast got more comfortable with an audience, giving them something to feed on and remain energized.
“Since sometimes rehearsals kind of feel like repetitive and when you have somebody watching and reacting, it kind of gives you more energy,” she said. “And it kind of gives a whole different experience.”
Tyler Seeley plays Thomas Putnam, who he said is the wealthy landowner everyone loves, before adding that’s not actually the case.
“I’m basically head deep into the whole cry witchcraft-type deal and whatnot,” he said. “Eventually, my character will go ahead and accuse people of witchcraft just to go ahead and buy their land — from people who go to jail or get hanged. Nobody wants cursed land, so I’ll buy it from them dirt cheap.”
“The Crucible” marks Seeley’s first time back to the stage since about three years ago, after a brief hiatus following the start of the coronavirus pandemic and then focusing on his newborn. While Seeley found returning to the Grand Opera House’s stage was a lot like riding a bike, he said acting in a drama like “The Crucible” was different from the comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace,” his last play.
“It’s definitely been a challenge, just for me personally, but I do like it,” Seeley said. “I do like the challenge basically for either getting yourself out of your normal box, just trying something new with characters and acting, you can be a whole other person. And that’s one of the main reasons why I enjoy coming here and auditioning for plays, trying them out, getting to be on stage and act with it.”
While Arthur Miller wrote his play about the Salem witch-hunts and trials, he drew inspiration from the anti-communist period in American society centering around U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy’s political “witch-hunts” for alleged communists and the subsequent hysteria.
Penrod said the production took time to learn a brief historical background of both periods as part of their preparation work and character development. He found having that background information provided added passion in presenting the story to the audience.
“Arthur Miller was experiencing the Red Scare at the time, and he was questioned and accused of being un-American for his writing and his whole entertainment industry,” Penrod said. “That was his way of talking about it without getting in trouble — was the Salem witch trials. Even now, there’s still conversations that need to be had that the Salem witch trials still symbolize in today’s culture.”
Bieser also found the play remained relevant today, providing her with something different from her previous productions.
“While this is supposed to be a take about what happened back during Salem and the witch trials, it’s also reflective of the Red Scare and reflective of our current political climate,” she said. “So, I think it’s interesting to do a show that has tones in it kind of our current political situation.”
After researching the two periods, Penrod learned that Miller’s story is only the tip of the iceberg of the history behind the Salem witch trials and McCarthyism.
And while Bieser and Penrod enjoyed getting this production together, the two said they plan on taking a break in day-to-day roles on productions after the long hours working on “The Crucible.”
This production varies from other productions in its cast size and run time. Typical non-musical productions have eight to 10 cast members and run 90 minutes to two hours long. But “The Crucible” clocks in at about two hours and 45 minutes and boasts a 22-member cast.
“It definitely requires extra stamina,” Bieser said. “Which is why having an audience has been really great for the cast because it kind of gives that boost of energy they need for the second act, especially when, you know, the audience claps for certain scenes or performance.”
She added cast members would note when that happens and show their excitement behind the stage.
Penrod said there is also some history behind “The Crucible” locally for the Pierre Players. He said the theatre group typically uses a given play about once every 20 years. The last time the Pierre Players held “The Crucible,” Justin Runestad, then 27, prepared for “The Crucible” months in advance, learning the script, researching the history and even growing his hair long for the part of John Proctor.
“The young kids and adults respected him and looked up to him for his hard work — he set the bar,” Penrod said. “Then, three weeks to the day before opening, he lost his life due to hypothermia while attempting to retrieve a boat from the Missouri River during winter. So, that’s something that is personal to us too. That’s something that I think is important — that personal history.”
It’s no surprise that Penrod found special meaning in this production, given the story’s history and the production’s history with the Pierre Players. He found he enjoys a production that provides some educational aspects and wants the audience to walk away with more than just a night’s entertainment.
“My hope is, like with the other shows that I have done, is that people leave the show thinking about what it’s about and do the research,” he said. “And I hope people take away the themes from it, as far as like when is it going too far to persecute people based on your beliefs... And is it ever too late to do the right thing? Can someone change when it comes to crisis of faith, and can they do the right thing?”
