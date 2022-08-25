Before a play is performed on the stage, it is performed in the mind of director Josh Penrod. As Penrod consults a mental list of local community members, he considers the demands of different roles.
Waking from his reverie, Penrod gets to work. Soon, the heat is on. By Oct. 5, it all must be brought to life at Pierre Players Community Theatre for its next production — “The Crucible.”
“It’s a combination of word of mouth and approaching people,” Penrod explained about the very first steps and talent acquisition.
As things gear up, co-directors Josh Penrod and Jennifer Bieser have their hands full, but you won’t see them sweat. Penrod and Bieser have been friends since middle school. Laughter and smiling dominated Monday’s first on-stage rehearsal.
“Sometimes, it just takes an awkward moment for bonding and laughs,” Penrod said.
By the sound and appearance of things, bonding and laughs are exactly what went down. Although script reading had begun the day before, Monday’s rehearsal was the first time actors found room for physicality and movement. Fueled by the energy and gestures of their stagemates, many actors reported coming away with a deeper feel for their role.
LaTrisha Schindler, cast as Abigail Williams, recalled first getting involved with Pierre Players two years ago, right before COVID-19 struck.
“That was difficult, because we couldn’t have a full audience. It was a different kind of environment. Now, we have a full audience and it’s not so limited. We can actually see peoples’ faces and their expressions,” Schindler said, grateful that masks have begun to come off.
“I’ve come to really like seeing the community,” she said. “I’m a person that loves people — an extrovert — so connecting with my castmates, bouncing emotions off each other and seeing how the audience sees us is uplifting.”
Some cast members drew inspiration from real life.
Jack Mortenson, cast to play the greedy Samuel Parris, said he was “thrilled to play the villain” and explained how he “channeled” memories of a high school classmate, helping him animate the despicable character. Mortenson recalled that former classmate as “a real zealot who drank the Kool-Aid.”
Mortenson’s answer was far simpler for why he took up acting.
“It’s fun. I like acting. I’m not sure it gets deeper than that,” he said.
Mortenson was once cast as an extra in a post-apocalyptic film called “Dust of War,” an appearance he still likes to “flex” for anyone listening. A Pierre Player veteran of last year’s “Radium Girls,” Mortenson also expressed excitement to finally play a character he called “a real bastard.”
“It’s good to be back. I’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Mortenson recalled thinking during rehearsal.
Fellow actor Matt McQuiston described his own character, John Proctor, as central to the development of the plot.
“He’s one of the inciting characters that forms the basis of the play, which is about mass hysteria, mob psychology and witchcraft being used as a weapon,” McQuiston explained. “John is one of the more dynamic characters that I’ve gotten to play.”
McQuiston described “a mixture of regret and yearning” within the soul of Proctor — conflict that calls for a nuanced performance. He described his career with Pierre Players as “a blast,” and remembered the winding road behind him starting with his younger brother tricking him into an audition.
“He told me it was an extra role. The next thing I knew I was one of the main villains and had to learn sword fighting,” McQuiston recalled of his debut in “The Three Musketeers.”
From there, McQuiston went on to play Dracula, a role he called “a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” remembering how he “never felt more comfortable and confident” than as the king of bloodsuckers.
McQuiston blamed the structure of his jaw and cheekbones for being typecast as a villain. But he didn’t see it as misfortune.
“I don’t have the face for the good guy,” he said.
McQuiston, who has pursued a career in medicine for most of his adult life, normally plays the role of compassionate caretaker. For 12 years, he said he worked as an Alzheimer’s intervention specialist, before moving to Central Dakota EyeCare on Sioux Avenue.
He described going out on stage as a “mental game,” and added that he is normally “extremely shy and agoraphobic.”
“It’s fun to be able to play the roles where I’m intimidating, I’m scary, even ‘sexy’ in some ways. That’s not normally me in everyday life,” he said.
For helping him make the transition, McQuiston thanked the directors.
“Now’s the third time I’ve gotten to work with Josh (Penrod) and Jen (Bieser). It’s a pleasure every time,” he said. “They know how to read people and work with them in a manner that’s not overbearing. They know when to allow for each person’s interpretation of the character and when to rein it in.”
Although his character isn’t always at the forefront of the play, Tyler Seeley’s portrayal of Thomas Putnam stood out during auditions. As Putnam, Seeley’s speech sounded very different from his usual speaking voice.
“I just recessed a little bit darker in my voice,” he explained. “I threw in a lot more weight so that, when people hear me, they stop and they look and see what’s going on. It stems from having an imagination for sounds and trying out different voice patterns.”
Working with a director like Penrod, Seeley said, offered him the chance to experiment and calibrate different ways of speaking, tweaking his pacing and tone until they’re “spot on,” and Seeley has dialed in exactly where the character’s voice should be.
The youngest actor on stage, 12-year-old Abigail Stanley, will play Betty Parris. She said performing with an adult cast has been easy for her.
“It’s pretty much the same as (performing with) kids, just a lot quieter,” Stanley said with a laugh.
She added that her character silently lies on stage for much of the play. She continued, however, that “the thrill of being on stage with an audience” still resonates. Stanley said her joy comes from “getting to play someone that’s not like you, doing stuff you don’t get to do in real life.”
She didn’t rule out acting as a future career.
“Possibly. If it works out,” she said. “I’ll go with whatever opportunities come.”
Even if acting doesn’t become her life’s focus, Stanley felt there were good reasons to participate at a local community theater.
“It definitely gets you social skills, because you have to meet a bunch of different people in the cast,” she said.
As the actors moved about the stage, codirectors Penrod and Bieser sat in strategic locations, Bieser pressed against the stage, as close as possible, with Penrod a few rows back.
“He’s like the big dreamer and I’m the realistic one,” Bieser said, meeting Penrod’s glance.
Penrod replied that he and Bieser both alternate the role of “dreamer” and “dream-killer,” yin and the yang, the romantic and pragmatic.
“We’re still putting the rough framework together,” Penrod said. “This isn’t my first rodeo, but it still feels like it. For me, no matter how many times I do this, I’m never sure it will work.”
