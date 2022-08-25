Before a play is performed on the stage, it is performed in the mind of director Josh Penrod. As Penrod consults a mental list of local community members, he considers the demands of different roles.

Waking from his reverie, Penrod gets to work. Soon, the heat is on. By Oct. 5, it all must be brought to life at Pierre Players Community Theatre for its next production — “The Crucible.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Michael Leifer | 605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Michael Leifer graduated from the Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2022.

Load comments