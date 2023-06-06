Del Bartels, front, Rhea Waldman, Scott Lee and Michele Beeler
Del Bartels, front, Rhea Waldman, Scott Lee and Michele Beeler rehearse “An Experiment with an Air Pump” in the Encore Room of the Grand Opera House in Pierre.

 Michael Neary

As Scott Lee spoke to cast members of the Pierre Players before a rehearsal for “An Experiment with an Air Pump,” he emphasized the way small acting touches can bolster the play.

“You’ve got to do everything with your voice and facial expressions,” said Lee, the director.

