“Insanity runs in my family; it practically gallops,” says the main character portrayed by Pierre Players actor Scott Lee. His two sweet, charitable, well-meaning aunts have a dozen poisoned bodies buried in their basement. His brother believes himself to be President Theadore Roosevelt, and helps bury the ‘yellow-fever victims’. The other brother, just returned, is a Boris Karloff look-alike who has an aestetic sense for murder. As far as the audience is concerned, the ‘insanity’ statement is hysterically correct.
Pierre’s Grand Opera House opens for the comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 & 7, for 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The house opens Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12-14, at 7 p.m.
Directed by Michele Beeler, the cast has had a difficult time not cracking up on stage. Each new tried-out bit, each new re-emphasizing of a phrase, and each new weird theatrical glance only adds to the pure humor of the show.
Tonya Ness and Carol Stolley portray the sweet aunts. Their characters are generous in so many ways — giving of their time, food, money and so much more. They even assist lonely, family-less old gentlemen to go to a better place, which includes a proper Christian burial. Then their theatre-critic nephew catches them. He had absolutely no business looking in the window seat.
Actor Bridgir Ness portrays a well-meaning and harmless Teddy Roosevelt. So what if he suddenly blows ‘Charge’ on his bugle at all hours of the night? Who cares if he digs locks for the Panama Canal in the basement — which substitute nicely for graves? The audience will love the character; just be prepared to hold your ribs from laughter.
Then, the villain returns home. Played by Tyler Seely, he could not be more opposite than his aunts. He scarily looks like Karloff, overshadows everyone, and considers murder a type of art.
Being a foil to the villainy, actor Jay Miller portrays henchman and plastic surgeon Dr. Einstein. His German accent, propensity for a drink, hunger, weariness, and constant fear of his partner are done so comically that he could easily become one of the audience’s favorite characters (along with all the rest of the cast).
Adding romance and audacious laughter is actress Hannah Carda. She plays the girlfriend who is proposed to in the play’s first act, then is literally shoved out the door because of the craziness assaulting Lee’s character. She meets Karloff … in the dark.
Supporting actors — when they aren’t laughing from backstage — include Michael Stier, portraying the local minister and the father of Carda’s character. The character played by Bill Johnston barely escapes being poisoned, thus remains lonely but very scared of the nerdy drama-critic nephew. Aaron Siebersma, Anna Bennett and Del Bartels portray the neighborhood police officers. Robert Louder plays the police lieutenant who brings some semblance of order, that is until confronted by the two aunts, then even he is ready for the looney bin. Paul Joseph plays the superintendent of the looney bin (sorry, the asylum).
The stage eventually empties with some characters going to the asylum, while others go to jail, to be married, or to have a glass of wine. Oops.
Take in the frivolity of a well-performed comedy. See the Pierre Players version of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.