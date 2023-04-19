In his first leading role as a Pierre Player, Issaz Gonzales will have a supporting cast made up entirely of women.
"I don't even think of other men," Gonzales joked, using a line from his character "Jake", the only male role in the play "Jake's Women '' by Neil Simon.
Shelby Bergeson plays the role of "Karen", Jake's sister.
"Isaac I think does a pretty good job hanging with the women. He's definitely doing a really great job with a huge role and he's definitely made it fun to come in, like all the cast has," Bergeson said.
"I feel like we all mesh together pretty well and have a good time up here. It's made it a pretty easy process and we all like to kind of gang up on him from time to time. But he kind of asked to be ganged up on by women when he took this role. So I think it's been going really well and good. Everybody's been doing an excellent job."
Two youths also joined the cast to play the same character but at different ages. Josie Bowman, a 7th grader at Georgia Morse Middle School, and Claire Steffenson, a Junior at T.F. Riggs High School, are playing the roles of "Young Molly" and "Old Molly".
"I just like being in plays," Bowman said during a rehearsal Monday evening. "And this is my first one for Pierre Players. I've been in some for Little Pierre Players."
The two have tried to mimic each other's mannerisms while on stage, such as crossing legs at the same time when sitting down, or wearing the same pieces of jewelry, Bowman said.
"The only person I really knew walking right into here was Claire, I know her from musicals," Bowman added.
For Scott Lee, this is his first time taking on the role as lead director for a Pierre Players production.
"It's been really interesting," Lee said. "Auditions were on March 6 and we had about 20 people show up for eight roles."
Picking "Jake's Women" happened two years ago, Lee said.
"When we had read through it, we thought, 'this is a great script', but it overlapped with some of the others we had already said we really wanted to do. So we tabled it for a while. Then when we were trying to pick one more show for this year, we wanted something with some name recognition and Neil Simon is one of the most prolific American playwrights," Lee explained.
"I remember really enjoying it when I was reading it a couple years prior, so I thought I'd hope into this one as my first time directing, and this has been a fun one to start with," he added.
So far, things have been going well for Lee.
"There's definitely a little stress with it. It's a learning process. There's mistakes that you don't anticipate making, but then you do it and you're like, 'eh, well I know not to do that next time'," Lee said.
The show is a good one for a general audience sans little kids, Lee said.
"There's a little bit of swearing in this one, not too much, so maybe not the little, little kids. But there's not a whole lot of swearing," he said with a grin.
Tickets for "Jake's Women" are available now. The show will run April 28-30 and May 4-6. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Opera House in Pierre.
For the Sunday show, doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the performance starting at 2 p.m.
For more information, go to www.pierreplayers.com.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.