The aggravating complications in the historically-based drama “Radium Girls” come across even more poignantly through moments of laughter and endearment, thus making the lives, and deaths, of radiation-poisoned factory girls in America’s 1920s even more real for the audience.
The Pierre Players present this multi-scene roller-coaster of views clearly and directly. Glow-in-the-dark watch faces were one of the many reasons America won World War I. Madame Curie is leading the medical field in using radiation to cure tumors and cancer. The height of the news media hawking papers on street corners forces sensationalized headlines. The courts are slow to deal with equity cases, especially with outdated statutes of limitations. During these years, former watch-painting factory girls are dying slow and incapacitating deaths.
Only two actors portrait single roles; Lydia Kanz plays the longest-surviving girl, and Matt McQuistion plays the president of the U.S. Radium Company. Their toe-to-toe opposition fuels the drive behind the other facets of the main plot. Kanz’s character opposes the company, her family, her dearest friends, her fiance. McQuistion’s character opposes his company’s founder, the board, medical experts, lawyers, the media, and his wife.
The other actors quick-change to multiple roles, illustrating the Google-able facts of the historical court case. Scenes race through 1918-1926, from the radium company’s work studio to the streets, private homes, health department, hospital, to the courtroom, and to the cemetery.
“I think the short quick-changes help keep the story captivating,” said director Josh Penrod. “The quick movements of the scenes make the show easy to digest for viewers. There are so many themes, I can’t choose my favorite. The audience will have to see it again to catch them all. The audience should notice the dynamic changes happening to the characters, going through changes both small and monumental. The people behind the production are so talented I think it will impress everyone who sees it.”
“I think the show’s short scenes help capture the important moments over the course of many years,” said Jennifer Bieser, assistant director. “I think the audience should notice all the foreshadowing that is in the play.”
Jack Mortenson plays, among other roles, a reporter. He found a deeper message in regulations, greed and corruption.
“Regulations are sometimes written in blood. The fight against corruption and greed continues to this day,” Mortenson said.
David Guild, who plays the corporate lawyer and other parts, shared the sentiment and said, “That corporate greed is a bad thing.”
Evan Wempe, who works on lights and sound, said “even if you aren’t purposefully causing harm, you can still be culpable.”
Alisa Bousa, playing the head of the Consumers League, found a lot of storyline packed into the show.
“The little person does have the power to make a difference. I hope it inspires the audience to do good in the world, not just stand by and watch injustice,” she said.
Scott Lee plays several roles including the fiance as well as a conniving dentist.
“As a real-life chemist, to me the play’s scientific history is intriguing. And, different people respond to grief and stress in different ways. There are callbacks to earlier scenes that show how characters change or stay the same in the face of conflict,” Lee said.
Kristen Gabriel plays one of the Radium Girls as well as the wife to the U.S. Radium Corporation’ wife.
“There are layers of characters who bring their own viewpoints. The scenes help guide the audience through those perspectives. Listen with an open mind,” Gabriel said.
Wynne Sayer, among other things, is the props person.
“Similar mistakes are still occurring in the name of ‘the good of the company’. Our cast and crew are a strong group, and we all look out for each other; this results in a fantastic performance,” Sayer said.
Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings, April 30 and May 1, a May 2 matinee, and the evenings of Thursday-Saturday, May 6-8. For more information and tickets, call 605-224-7826 or visit pierreplayers.com
