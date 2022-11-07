Michelle Schaunaman
Michelle Schaunaman talks about her play "Inconsequential Dreams" during Saturday's Pierre Players season kickoff at St Charles banquet room as the community theater's board President Alisa Bousa looks on.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

During its Saturday season kickoff at St Charles banquet room, the Pierre Players Community Theater announced its productions for 2023.

“We really have four diverse shows,” Board President Alisa Bousa said.

Kristin Gabriel
Pierre Player Kristin Gabriel shoots a video prior to the announcement of the community theater's second production for 2023 – Neil Simon's "Jake's Women." Scott Lee, in the background, is the production's director.

Gwen Albers

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

