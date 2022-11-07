During its Saturday season kickoff at St Charles banquet room, the Pierre Players Community Theater announced its productions for 2023.
“We really have four diverse shows,” Board President Alisa Bousa said.
The directors for the three comedies and season-finale musical shared synopses for each play with the more than 60 guests at the event.
The season will kick off on Feb. 24-26 and March 2-4 with “The Outsider,” a comedy by Paul Slade Smith, and continue with Neil Simon’s dramatic comedy “Jake’s Women” on April 28-30 and May 4-6. The 1992 Broadway production of the latter starred actor Alan Alda.
The Pierre Players will stage “Inconsequential Dreams” written by Michelle Schaunaman from Aberdeen on Sept. 15-17 and Sept. 21-23 and close the season with the Peter Rothstein musical “All is Calm” on Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 16-18.
Sarah Burger and Ashley Boone will co-direct “The Outsider,” which has roles for seven people.
“I tend to prefer a small cast,” Burger, a Pierre native who has been involved with the Pierre Players since middle school, said. “I like a little more intimate directing experience with actors, and comedies are always a blast.”
Burger, an administrative assistant for the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, and Boone, co-owner of the historic Farr House, have known each other for nine years. They coached the oral interpretation team at T.F. Riggs High School together.
“I think we compliment each other very well,” Burger said. “We have similar styles and bring something unique to the table that blends very well.”
“It’s gonna be a really fun show,” Boone, a former English teacher at Riggs, added. “For people who have not gone to the theater before, this will be a good one to go to.”
“The Outsider” is a comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Ned Newley doesn’t want to be governor and doesn’t like public speaking. A political consultant sees things differently — Newley might be the worst candidate to ever run for office.
Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St. for four men and three women.
Scott Lee will make his directing debut with “Jake’s Women.”
Lee joined the Pierre Players after moving here in 2019 for a chemist position with the state Department of Health. Raised on a Montana ranch, he became interested in theater as a youngster after appearing in the Missoula Children’s Theatre.
The 34-year-old considered a career in theater, but chose the surer bet and got a doctorate in analytical chemistry.
“Jake’s Women’’ is a foray into the world of modern relationships. A novelist who is more successful with fiction than with life faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual women.
Jake’s women include a revered first wife who was killed years earlier in an accident, his daughter who is recalled as a child but is now a young woman, his boisterous and bossy sister, his current wife who is leaving Jake for another man and his prospective third wife.
“It’s a sweet story that has some great insight into the human psyche,” Lee said. “Jake’s hilarious and simultaneously a tragic character.”
The production will need a male actor willing to take on a challenge, Lee said.
“Jake is half of the script,” Lee said. “It will be a tough role, but I think we can do it. I have a few people in mind.”
Auditions for the one male and seven females will be on March 6.
The third production will see the return of veteran Pierre Player director Alisa Bousa. She will direct a play written by Schaunaman, who has participated in theater since childhood.
“I love theater,” Schaunaman said. “I volunteer a lot at the Aberdeen (Community) Theatre, but wasn’t getting roles. There’s not a lot of roles for women in their 30s.”
“I wanted to continue in theater and thought ‘why don’t I just write my own show,’” she continued.
Schaunaman had a stage reading for “Inconsequential Dreams” with the Aberdeen theater in 2020, and her play made it to the second round of judging in the four-tiered system of the American Association of Community Theatre’s NewPlayFest 2022 along with many other entries.
Pierre Players is the first company to produce the play about Ava, a former therapist turned stay-at-home mom, and Paul, a male accountant, discussing their lives and their shared hobby. Their friendship causes Ava’s husband, Sam, and her best friend, Lisa, to become suspicious.
When Schaunaman presented her script to Pierre Players, they liked it and felt it would appeal to younger generations.
“A lot of times, we try to be very conscious when picking the season, making sure we have roles for men and women of various ages,” Bousa said. “We really have been wanting to focus on also supporting local playwrights.”
“I was shocked and elated that they would be willing to take a chance on my project,” Schaunaman, a former social worker and co-owner of Jimmy’s Pizza in Aberdeen, said.
Auditions will be held on July 17 for two men and two women.
Anne Rathbun will direct “All is Calm,” a moment in history when Allied and German soldiers met in “No Man’s Land” and laid down their arms to celebrate Christmas together.
“I thought it was a beautiful tribute to the men who served in World War I,” Rathbun said. “I loved the story. It’s full of beautiful music.”
“It’s just letters home from soldiers on Christmas, and the letters really encompass all facets of being in war, missing your family, being in the holiday and being away from home,” she continued. “It’s a show about peace and harmony.”
Pierre’s Rod Bauck will direct the music.
A family counselor with Capital Area Counseling, Rathbun has been involved with Pierre Players since age 16. She lived in Minnesota and New Mexico before returning to Pierre. The veteran actress has appeared in “Calendar Girls,” “Clean House,” “Steel Magnolias” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
Auditions will be held in September for 10 to 14 men.
Bousa looks forward to the season.
“Not every community has the opportunity (to have live theater),” she said. “You get to see people from your community on the stage. We have all different walks of life involved in community theater.”
