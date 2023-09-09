For cast member Shelby Bergeson, performing the play “Inconsequential Dreams” in front of the playwright Michelle Schaunaman was a little jarring — even though it was just a practice rendition. Schaunaman, after all, had created the character Bergeson was playing.
“It was also incredibly helpful,” Bergeson said, “because you don’t often get to ask the playwright directly, ‘What’s your vision for this?’”
The Pierre Players are presenting “Inconsequential Dreams” Sept. 15-17 and Sept. 21-23 at the Grand Opera House. Since Schaunaman lives in Aberdeen, the cast and creator have been in contact during the rehearsal period — including the recent visit by Schaunaman when she observed a performance.
Schaunaman and the Pierre Players will also be talking about the play, from various angles, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Waterfront Gallery for the Arts in Pierre.
The play includes four characters and depicts a growing rapport between an accountant named Paul and a former therapist named Ava. The play also features Ava’s friend Lisa and her husband, Sam, who react to the unfolding friendship between Ava and Paul. It’s a cast of characters Schaunaman said she was motivated to create since she had found a shortage, among plays she could audition for as a performer, of women in their 30s coping with motherhood and other aspects of their lives.
Performers in the play shared Schaunaman’s feelings.
“It feels really good to have representation on the stage and to have characters that you identify with,” said Bergeson, who plays Ava.
Lydia Kanz, who plays Lisa, also noted the way her character reflects elements of life that strike familiar chords.
“(Schaunaman) created a character that I could relate to in its ridiculousness and in the heart of the character,” Kanz said. “Lisa does have so much heart, and Ava has so much heart. We can relate to that heart at the center. It’s also really nice having female leads.”
Alisa Bousa, the play’s director, reiterated the importance — and the difficulty — of finding plays with strong women.
“It’s often hard to find good shows that offer roles — really good meaty roles — for women,” she said.
Bousa, president of the Pierre Players Board of Governors, is directing the first full production of “Inconsequential Dreams,” though actors in Aberdeen have performed readings of the play. The absence of previous productions creates a kind of fresh slate for Bousa, who has directed more than 10 plays for Pierre Players. In other shows she has been able to research past performances as she has considered her directing approach.
“I can’t do that this time around,” she said. “It’s completely up to me.”
Bousa noted, too, that the script contains relatively few stage directions, something that also carves out room for a director’s creativity.
“We decided to go very black box,” she said, referring to a sparse approach to stage preparation.
A park and a bedroom serve as the main settings for the play, and so the set includes park benches and a prominent bed, with strategic lighting directing viewers’ attention to the live portion of the stage. Some of the scenes emerge from dreams. There’s very little clutter onstage to distract from the dialog, which is paramount in this particular play.
During a recent rehearsal, characters also gazed off-stage and commented on faraway activities such as children playing, creating the sense of a vast imaginative world that stays unseen.
“A lot of stuff is implied,” Bousa said.
Bousa also talked about touches that bring the play solidly into contemporary culture, such as texts exchanged during scene changes.
“We’re going to have a projector that’s going to display texting above the bed,” she said. “That is a very modern piece of the play. The texting is almost like a character in itself.”
Kim Borge, tech director for the play, is using projectors donated by community members to display the texts rolling through a thin strip of light above the stage.
“These text messages are taking the place of a curtain close in between the scenes of the show,” Borge said.
Borge, who has worked extensively with many kinds of film productions, said the most challenging part “is formatting the video to a size that everyone from each seat is able to see.” Bousa said audio will accompany the texts for people who might have trouble seeing the letters from a distance.
As Bousa discussed her directing style, she said she likes to give actors the space to grow acquainted with their characters. She might pull the actors aside and make suggestions, but she will not deliver ironclad commands.
“I don’t model their characters for them,” she said. “I try to let them find their way.”
Bousa said she also coordinates a session early in rehearsals in which performers talk with each other about their characters, sharing thoughts about what they envision.
Performers shared some of those visions before a recent rehearsal. While Kanz and Bergeson talked about the closeness of their characters to their own personalities, Danny Nelson, who plays Sam, found the opposite to be true.
“It’s so opposite to my personality that it comes really easy,” he said, noting a measure of jealousy and anger that he detected in Sam. “There’s separation from the way I normally act, so I get to portray a side of myself I don’t usually" express.
Jack Mortenson, who plays Paul Regan — the only character with a last name — said he talked with Schaunaman about the concept of motivation when she visited. That’s something he’s been digging into, thinking hard about the character and the "subtext" behind his words.
“I really think about my lines and what he’s really after,” Mortenson said.
Bousa observed the way people working on all sides of the play harbor many talents — even if they’re entering the production from other professions with little or no formal training in theater.
“You’ll hear this common theme here of us saying, ‘I do this, but I don’t have any professional training,’” she said. “That’s kind of neat with our theater. We all have these passions and skills, but you’ll often hear us say, ‘But I don’t have any professional training in this area.’”
Bousa and Borge, the tech director, both talked about creating a space where people could come together, from different corners of the community, and let their skills simmer.
“We like to give people a place to use their talents,” Bousa said, “and to use the artistic abilities that they have.”
