For cast member Shelby Bergeson, performing the play “Inconsequential Dreams” in front of the playwright Michelle Schaunaman was a little jarring — even though it was just a practice rendition. Schaunaman, after all, had created the character Bergeson was playing.

“It was also incredibly helpful,” Bergeson said, “because you don’t often get to ask the playwright directly, ‘What’s your vision for this?’”

