Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
8:06 a.m. — Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, officer closed
11:21 a.m. — E Park St., alarms, officer closed
11:43 a.m. — S Taylor Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer closed
12:23 p.m. — Central Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury, citation issued
12:34 p.m. — E Sully Ave., missing person — juvenile, officer closed
1:05 p.m. — E Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed
2:52 p.m. — E Franklin St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed
6:47 p.m. — E 8th St., harassment, officer closed
7:16 p.m. — E Erskine St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed
8:35 p.m. — E Capitol Ave., traffic accident/private property, officer closed
11:21 p.m. — Venus St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019
6:19 a.m. — S Buchanan Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed
12:54 p.m. — W Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, officer closed
1:25 p.m. — N Garfield Ave., animal missing, officer closed
3:13 p.m. — E SD Highway 34, warrant/summons/detainer, officer closed
5:29 p.m. — 4th St./Bristol Pl., traffic accident/state/no injury, officer closed
7:41 p.m. — E Park St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed
Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019
7:05 a.m. — Garfield Ave., animal complaints, officer closed
12:18 p.m. — S Jefferson Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed
1:33 p.m. — N Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed
1:41 p.m. — N Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed
2:19 p.m. — N Taylor Ave., animal complaints, officer closed
3:28 p.m. — assisting other agencies, officer closed
3:37 p.m. — E Dakota Ave., welfare check, officer closed
5:28 p.m. — E Capitol Ave., animal complaints, officer closed
6:16 p.m. — E Dakota Ave., animal/non-domestic, officer closed.
11:27 p.m. — convulsions-seizures, officer closed
Monday, Sept. 23, 2019
1:49 a.m. — E Church St., motorist assist, officer closed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.