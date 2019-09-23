Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

8:06 a.m. — Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, officer closed

11:21 a.m. — E Park St., alarms, officer closed

11:43 a.m. — S Taylor Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

12:23 p.m. — Central Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury, citation issued

12:34 p.m. — E Sully Ave., missing person — juvenile, officer closed

1:05 p.m. — E Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed

2:52 p.m. — E Franklin St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

6:47 p.m. — E 8th St., harassment, officer closed

7:16 p.m. — E Erskine St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

8:35 p.m. — E Capitol Ave., traffic accident/private property, officer closed

11:21 p.m. — Venus St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

6:19 a.m. — S Buchanan Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed

12:54 p.m. — W Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, officer closed

1:25 p.m. — N Garfield Ave., animal missing, officer closed

3:13 p.m. — E SD Highway 34, warrant/summons/detainer, officer closed

5:29 p.m. — 4th St./Bristol Pl., traffic accident/state/no injury, officer closed

7:41 p.m. — E Park St., civil/non-criminal, officer closed

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

7:05 a.m. — Garfield Ave., animal complaints, officer closed

12:18 p.m. — S Jefferson Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed

1:33 p.m. — N Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed

1:41 p.m. — N Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies, officer closed

2:19 p.m. — N Taylor Ave., animal complaints, officer closed

3:28 p.m. — assisting other agencies, officer closed

3:37 p.m. — E Dakota Ave., welfare check, officer closed

5:28 p.m. — E Capitol Ave., animal complaints, officer closed

6:16 p.m. — E Dakota Ave., animal/non-domestic, officer closed.

11:27 p.m. — convulsions-seizures, officer closed

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

1:49 a.m. — E Church St., motorist assist, officer closed

