1:49 a.m. — E Church St., motorist assist, officer closed
10:36 a.m. — W Dakota Ave., welfare check, officer closed
12:17 p.m. — S Poplar Ave., welfare check, officer closed
12:54 p.m. — W Dakota Ave., welfare check, officer closed
2:44 p.m. — S Poplar Ave., welfare check, officer closed
3:53 p.m. — E Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, officer closed
4:00 p.m. — E 5th S., warrant/summons/detainer, officer closed
4:00 p.m. — E 5th St. assisting other agencies, officer closed
8:33 p.m. — E Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal, officer close
