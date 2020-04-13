Saturday, April 11

12:19 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies

12:32 a.m. - E. Wells Ave. disorderly conduct

8:20 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property lost

9:18 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case

9:29 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., alarms

9:59 a.m. - S. Yankton Ave., disorderly conduct

10:01 a.m. - E. Park St., information

11:34 a.m. - Airport Rd., alarms

11:57 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., missing person-juvenile

2:34 p.m. - Eastgate Ave., smoke odor

5:11 p.m. - Table St., vandalism, inactive case

7:28 p.m. - S. Pierre St., welfare check

9:44 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint, unfounded

Sunday, April 12

12:13 a.m. - E. Park St., intoxicated person

3:45 a.m. - S. Central Ave., intoxicated person

7:47 a.m. - Highway 14, public services

2:57 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case

3:36 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., information

8:54 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., animal missing

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

