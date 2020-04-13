Saturday, April 11
12:19 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies
12:32 a.m. - E. Wells Ave. disorderly conduct
8:20 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property lost
9:18 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case
9:29 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., alarms
9:59 a.m. - S. Yankton Ave., disorderly conduct
10:01 a.m. - E. Park St., information
11:34 a.m. - Airport Rd., alarms
11:57 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., missing person-juvenile
2:34 p.m. - Eastgate Ave., smoke odor
5:11 p.m. - Table St., vandalism, inactive case
7:28 p.m. - S. Pierre St., welfare check
9:44 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint, unfounded
Sunday, April 12
12:13 a.m. - E. Park St., intoxicated person
3:45 a.m. - S. Central Ave., intoxicated person
7:47 a.m. - Highway 14, public services
2:57 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case
3:36 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., information
8:54 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., animal missing
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
