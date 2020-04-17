Wednesday, April 15

3:40 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., mischief

5:17 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found

8:19 a.m. — Yucca Dr., fraud

9:58 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

10:00 a.m. — S. Filmore Ave., mischief, inactive case

11:12 a.m. — Lilac Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

1:09 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

1:56 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., domestic/family dispute

4:18 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., information

6:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal

6:48 p.m. — Coyote St., property found

6:59 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal complaints

8:11 p.m. — E. Marina Ave., family & children

8:16 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., harassment

9:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

10:14 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

10:18 p.m. — Jackson Ave., traffic complaint

Thursday, April 16

12:18 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., civil/non-criminal

5:51 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

6:48 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal complaint

8:16 a.m. — E. Park St., narcotics & drugs, inactive case

8:16 a.m. — E. Park St., information

9:57 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., welfare check

12:50 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check

5:55 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms

11:00 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., suspicious person/vehicle

11:57 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

11:59 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

