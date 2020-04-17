Wednesday, April 15
3:40 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., mischief
5:17 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found
8:19 a.m. — Yucca Dr., fraud
9:58 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
10:00 a.m. — S. Filmore Ave., mischief, inactive case
11:12 a.m. — Lilac Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
1:09 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
1:56 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., domestic/family dispute
4:18 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., information
6:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal
6:48 p.m. — Coyote St., property found
6:59 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal complaints
8:11 p.m. — E. Marina Ave., family & children
8:16 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., harassment
9:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
10:14 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
10:18 p.m. — Jackson Ave., traffic complaint
Thursday, April 16
12:18 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., civil/non-criminal
5:51 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
6:48 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal complaint
8:16 a.m. — E. Park St., narcotics & drugs, inactive case
8:16 a.m. — E. Park St., information
9:57 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., welfare check
12:50 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check
5:55 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
11:00 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., suspicious person/vehicle
11:57 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
11:59 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.