Friday, April 17
9:05 a.m. — 240th St., assisting other agencies
11:30 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found
3:33 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., extra patrol
3:48 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services
8:58 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal call
11:28 p.m. — E. 5th St., suspicious person/vehicle
Saturday, April 18
1:45 a.m. — N. Monroe Ave., disturbing the peace
6:15 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disturbing welfare check
8:45 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
10:40 a.m. — E. Church St., public services
1:40 p.m. — Mars St., information
3:09 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., theft, citation issued
5:05 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., found bike
7:46 p.m. — S. Robert St., assault
7:59 p.m. — S. Brule St., alarms
8:57 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., welfare check
Sunday, April 19
2:43 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
4:06 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., abdominal pain
8:52 a.m. — Highway 1804, assisting other agencies
11:54 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., public services
12:16 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic/family dispute
1:18 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
1:36 p.m. — S. Ree St., property found
3:49 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
4:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., preposition order violation
6:15 p.m. — Fairway Dr., information
8:16 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
10:56 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., welfare check
11:42 p.m. — S Coteau St., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.