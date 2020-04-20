Friday, April 17

9:05 a.m. — 240th St., assisting other agencies

11:30 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found

3:33 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., extra patrol

3:48 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services

8:58 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal call

11:28 p.m. — E. 5th St., suspicious person/vehicle

Saturday, April 18

1:45 a.m. — N. Monroe Ave., disturbing the peace

6:15 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disturbing welfare check

8:45 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

10:40 a.m. — E. Church St., public services

1:40 p.m. — Mars St., information

3:09 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., theft, citation issued

5:05 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., found bike

7:46 p.m. — S. Robert St., assault

7:59 p.m. — S. Brule St., alarms

8:57 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., welfare check

Sunday, April 19

2:43 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

4:06 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., abdominal pain

8:52 a.m. — Highway 1804, assisting other agencies

11:54 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., public services

12:16 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic/family dispute

1:18 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

1:36 p.m. — S. Ree St., property found

3:49 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

4:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., preposition order violation

6:15 p.m. — Fairway Dr., information

8:16 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

10:56 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., welfare check

11:42 p.m. — S Coteau St., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

