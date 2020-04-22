Monday, April 20

9:47 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

11:40 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., protection order violation

1:20 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., theft, inactive case

1:50 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

2:56 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., narcotics & drugs

3:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

5:31 p.m. — N. UPS Rd., burglary

6:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

10:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., public fight, unfounded

Tuesday, April 21

2:59 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave, disorderly conduct

5:56 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

8:20 a.m. — Garfield Ave., property found

9:18 a.m. — Case Dr., domestic/no assault

1:04 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., vandalism, inactive case

1:51 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

7:23 p.m. — Northstar Ave., property found

10:49 p.m. — Marina Ave., domestic/no assault

11:11 p.m. — E. Prospect, disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

11:16 p.m. — Memory Lane, animal complaint, verbal warning issued

11:53 p.m. — Marina Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

