Monday, April 20
9:47 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
11:40 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., protection order violation
1:20 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., theft, inactive case
1:50 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
2:56 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., narcotics & drugs
3:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
5:31 p.m. — N. UPS Rd., burglary
6:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
10:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., public fight, unfounded
Tuesday, April 21
2:59 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave, disorderly conduct
5:56 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
8:20 a.m. — Garfield Ave., property found
9:18 a.m. — Case Dr., domestic/no assault
1:04 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., vandalism, inactive case
1:51 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
7:23 p.m. — Northstar Ave., property found
10:49 p.m. — Marina Ave., domestic/no assault
11:11 p.m. — E. Prospect, disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
11:16 p.m. — Memory Lane, animal complaint, verbal warning issued
11:53 p.m. — Marina Ave., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.