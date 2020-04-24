Wednesday, April 22

1:55 a.m. — 5th Ave. boat ramp, assisting other agencies

6:10 a.m. — N,. Euclid Ave., theft, inactive case

9:03 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., welfare check

9:35 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal missing

9:53 a.m. — S. Brule St., domestic/no assault

11:17 a.m. — Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

12:06 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., assisting other agencies

12:13 p.m. — Codgers Cove Rd., assisting other agencies

1:37 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies

2:54 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

5:17 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal call, unfounded

8:01 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

8:58 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., disorderly conduct

11:34 p.m. — Venus St., suspicious person/vehicle

Thursday, April 23

12:06 a.m. — S. Ree St., disorderly conduct

4:23 a.m. — E. Sioux St., public services

9:06 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

10:48 a.m. — S. Yankton Ave., welfare check

11:44 a.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

1:16 p.m. — S. Brule St., disorderly conduct

1:52 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., welfare check

4:55 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., welfare check

7:00 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

8:30 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints

10:54 p.m. — E. Park St., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

