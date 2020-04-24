Wednesday, April 22
1:55 a.m. — 5th Ave. boat ramp, assisting other agencies
6:10 a.m. — N,. Euclid Ave., theft, inactive case
9:03 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., welfare check
9:35 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal missing
9:53 a.m. — S. Brule St., domestic/no assault
11:17 a.m. — Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
12:06 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., assisting other agencies
12:13 p.m. — Codgers Cove Rd., assisting other agencies
1:37 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies
2:54 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
5:17 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal call, unfounded
8:01 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
8:58 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., disorderly conduct
11:34 p.m. — Venus St., suspicious person/vehicle
Thursday, April 23
12:06 a.m. — S. Ree St., disorderly conduct
4:23 a.m. — E. Sioux St., public services
9:06 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
10:48 a.m. — S. Yankton Ave., welfare check
11:44 a.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report
1:16 p.m. — S. Brule St., disorderly conduct
1:52 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., welfare check
4:55 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., welfare check
7:00 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
8:30 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints
10:54 p.m. — E. Park St., intoxicated person
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
