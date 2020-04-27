Friday, April 24

2:05 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., church fund assistance

9:32 a.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check

12:26 p.m. — Woodriver Dr., traffic accident/private property

3:05 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person

4:39 p.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

5:02 p.m. — N. Sebree Pl., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

5:31 p.m. — E. Park St., vandalism, inactive case

6:44 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., assisting other agencies

7:48 p.m. — E. Park St., welfare check

9:16 p.m. — N.Harrison Ave., animal complaints

11:31 p.m. — E. 4th St., assisting other agencies

Saturday, April 25

1:45 a.m. — Nutmeg Pl., assisting other agencies

7:40 a.m. — Clarice Dr., assisting other agencies

11:23 a.m. — E. Cabot St., welfare check

12:32 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:50 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., animal complaints

4:35 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information

9:53 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies

10:13 p.m. — Country Dr., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

10:19 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., motorist assist

11:36 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., public services

Sunday, April 26

1:37 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., narcotics & drugs

3:26 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaints

8:16 p.m. — Skerrols St., assisting other agencies

8:58 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal call

9:06 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

9:45 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

