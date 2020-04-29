Monday, April 27
7:36 a.m. - S. Ree St., animal call
9:03 a.m. - S. Washington Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
10:05 a.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
2:23 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
4:24 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., unconscious/fainting
5:34 p.m. - S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, citation issued
5:46 p.m. - S. Pierre St., intoxicated person, verbal warning issued
6:02 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
6:28 p.m. - E. Erskine St., welfare check
Tuesday, April 28
6:55 a.m. - Marina Ave., stolen vehicle, inactive case
2:39 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
6:06 p.m. - Lakeview Ct., animal complaint, inactive case
6:23 p.m. - N. Taylor Ave., property lost, inactive case
6:24 p.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
6:42 p.m. - E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
6:50 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., domestic/family dispute
7:54 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., disturbing the peace, unfounded
9:24 p.m. - N. Poplar Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
9:56 p.m. - E. Park St., assault
10:10 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
