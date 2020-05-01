Wednesday, April 29

5:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

8:10 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

10:40 a.m. — S. Central Ave., intoxicated person

11:56 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

2:47 p.m. — E. 5th St., property found

4:29 p.m.- Village Dr., animal complaints

4:54 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case

5:00 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, unfounded

7:14 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., domestic/no assault

7:38 p.m. — N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

9:38 p.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint, unfounded

11:08 p.m. — E. Wandel Ave., assisting other agencies

Thursday, April 30

12:45 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, citation issued

1:37 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

6:14 a.m. — Capitol Bell, information

8:44 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

10:02 a.m. — Airport Rd., property found

10:23 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

2:50 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., intoxicated person, verbal warning issued

5:45 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

6:17 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., code enforcement issue,

7:45 p.m. — E. Park St., mischief

7:50 p.m. — Island View Dr., traffic complaint

10:11 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., information

10:18 p.m. — N. SD Highway 1804, assisting other agencies

10:20 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

