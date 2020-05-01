Wednesday, April 29
5:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
8:10 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
10:40 a.m. — S. Central Ave., intoxicated person
11:56 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
2:47 p.m. — E. 5th St., property found
4:29 p.m.- Village Dr., animal complaints
4:54 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case
5:00 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, unfounded
7:14 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., domestic/no assault
7:38 p.m. — N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
9:38 p.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint, unfounded
11:08 p.m. — E. Wandel Ave., assisting other agencies
Thursday, April 30
12:45 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, citation issued
1:37 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
6:14 a.m. — Capitol Bell, information
8:44 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
10:02 a.m. — Airport Rd., property found
10:23 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
2:50 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., intoxicated person, verbal warning issued
5:45 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
6:17 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., code enforcement issue,
7:45 p.m. — E. Park St., mischief
7:50 p.m. — Island View Dr., traffic complaint
10:11 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., information
10:18 p.m. — N. SD Highway 1804, assisting other agencies
10:20 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
