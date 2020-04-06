Friday, April 3
12:31 a.m. - E. 5th St., traffic complaint
1:54 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., curfew, verbal warning issued
5:20 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms
9:54 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
9:55 a.m. - Venus St., alarms
12:27 p.m. - E. Humboldt St., welfare check
5:14 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:39 p.m. - N. Madison Ave., information
5:53 p.m. - E. 5th St., property found
9:37 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
10:09 p.m. - Lakeview Ct., animal complaint
11:45 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
Saturday, April 4
2:51 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
9:45 a.m. - N. Spruce Ave., civil/non-criminal
12:14 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., alarms
5:00 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., church fund assistance
6:14 p.m. - N. Bluff Ave., assisting other agencies
8:11 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., property lost
8:14 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., animal complaint
9:46 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., public service
10:32 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information
Sunday, April 5
3:07 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., property found, inactive case
10: 21 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., alarms
11:45 a.m. - N. Highland Ave., animal bite/attack, citation issued
3:34 p.m. - E. Park St., harassment
4:23 p.m. - US Highway 83, assisting other agencies
5:33 p.m. - S. Pawnee St., disorderly conduct
5:45 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., civil/non-criminal
5:47 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
6:03 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., family & children
7:36 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint
8:30 p.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
9:32 p.m. - US Highway 14, traffic complaint
10:18 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., information
11:00 p.m. - E. 2nd St., harassment
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
