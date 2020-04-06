Friday, April 3

12:31 a.m. - E. 5th St., traffic complaint

1:54 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., curfew, verbal warning issued

5:20 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms

9:54 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

9:55 a.m. - Venus St., alarms

12:27 p.m. - E. Humboldt St., welfare check

5:14 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:39 p.m. - N. Madison Ave., information

5:53 p.m. - E. 5th St., property found

9:37 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

10:09 p.m. - Lakeview Ct., animal complaint

11:45 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

Saturday, April 4

2:51 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

9:45 a.m. - N. Spruce Ave., civil/non-criminal

12:14 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., alarms

5:00 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., church fund assistance

6:14 p.m. - N. Bluff Ave., assisting other agencies

8:11 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., property lost

8:14 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., animal complaint

9:46 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., public service

10:32 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information

Sunday, April 5

3:07 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., property found, inactive case

10: 21 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., alarms

11:45 a.m. - N. Highland Ave., animal bite/attack, citation issued

3:34 p.m. - E. Park St., harassment

4:23 p.m. - US Highway 83, assisting other agencies

5:33 p.m. - S. Pawnee St., disorderly conduct

5:45 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., civil/non-criminal

5:47 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

6:03 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., family & children

7:36 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint

8:30 p.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

9:32 p.m. - US Highway 14, traffic complaint

10:18 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., information

11:00 p.m. - E. 2nd St., harassment

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments