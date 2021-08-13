featured top story Pierre Police Blotter Aug. 11-12 Aug 13, 2021 Aug 13, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Aug. 1112:19 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic1:32 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies2:09 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Mischief7:30 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Found Property9:28 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor9:45 a.m., S. Coteau St., Found Property12:46 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained12:51 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash1:46 p.m., Winchester Dr., Civil Issues2:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash2:53 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning3:07 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Civil Issues3:58 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Alarms, False Alarm4:34 p.m., N. Garfield Ave. Traffic Crash — Animal5:11 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate5:37 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning5:56 p.m., N. Garfield Ave. Traffic Crash, Citation Issued6:58 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Civil Issues7:02 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor8:26 p.m., E. Wells Ave., HarassmentThursday, Aug. 124:43 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Not Reported9:45 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued11:50 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check12:53 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued12:59 p.m., E. Seneca St., Parking Enforcement2:15 p.m., S. Robert St., Missing Person4:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues4:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check5 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Public Service5:43 p.m., E. Fifth St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning6:40 p.m., U.S. Hwy 14, Intoxicated Person, Detained7:14 p.m., S. Henry St., Welfare Check7:17 p.m., N. Evans St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case10:30 p.m., No Location Reported, Assisting Other AgenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Traffic Citation Highway Crime Police Medicine Enforcement W. Sioux Agency Garfield Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
