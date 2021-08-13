Wednesday, Aug. 11

12:19 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

1:32 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:09 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Mischief

7:30 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Found Property

9:28 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

9:45 a.m., S. Coteau St., Found Property

12:46 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

12:51 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash

1:46 p.m., Winchester Dr., Civil Issues

2:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

2:53 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

3:07 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Civil Issues

3:58 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

4:34 p.m., N. Garfield Ave. Traffic Crash — Animal

5:11 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:37 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

5:56 p.m., N. Garfield Ave. Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

6:58 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Civil Issues

7:02 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

8:26 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Harassment

Thursday, Aug. 12

4:43 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Not Reported

9:45 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

11:50 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

12:53 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

12:59 p.m., E. Seneca St., Parking Enforcement

2:15 p.m., S. Robert St., Missing Person

4:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

4:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

5 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Public Service

5:43 p.m., E. Fifth St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

6:40 p.m., U.S. Hwy 14, Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:14 p.m., S. Henry St., Welfare Check

7:17 p.m., N. Evans St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

10:30 p.m., No Location Reported, Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

