Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, Aug. 4

1:42 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

4:21 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

4:52 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

5:01 a.m., S. Lowell Pl., Information

7:28 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:37 a.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check

10:02 a.m., S. Pierre St., Theft, Inactive Case

11:30 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Information

1:51 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

2:25 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Theft, Inactive Case

2:55 p.m., Manchester Dr., Family and Children

4:52 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult

4:52 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Found Property

6:36 p.m., E. Church St., Disturbing the Peace

9:17 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint

10:33 p.m., Skyline Dr., Welfare Check

Thursday, Aug. 5

1:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

7 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct

8:14 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:44 a.m., N. Jefferson St., Parking Enforcement

9:51 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

10:20 a.m., E. 8th St., Found Property

11:37 a.m., E. Church St., Parking Enforcement

12:58 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

1:52 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

2:45 p.m., N. US Hwy 14, Welfare Check

3:21 p.m., Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

3:32 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Public Service

3:40 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

5:45 p.m., W. 5th St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

6:57 p.m., E. Hwy 34, Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

8:31 p.m., S. Oneida Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

9:15 p.m., Ree St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:55 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Disorderly Conduct

10:02 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:41 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments