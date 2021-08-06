Wednesday, Aug. 4
1:42 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check
4:21 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
4:52 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
5:01 a.m., S. Lowell Pl., Information
7:28 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:37 a.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check
10:02 a.m., S. Pierre St., Theft, Inactive Case
11:30 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Information
1:51 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
2:25 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Theft, Inactive Case
2:55 p.m., Manchester Dr., Family and Children
4:52 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult
4:52 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Found Property
6:36 p.m., E. Church St., Disturbing the Peace
9:17 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint
10:33 p.m., Skyline Dr., Welfare Check
Thursday, Aug. 5
1:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
7 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct
8:14 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
8:44 a.m., N. Jefferson St., Parking Enforcement
9:51 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
10:20 a.m., E. 8th St., Found Property
11:37 a.m., E. Church St., Parking Enforcement
12:58 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
1:52 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
2:45 p.m., N. US Hwy 14, Welfare Check
3:21 p.m., Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
3:32 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Public Service
3:40 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
5:45 p.m., W. 5th St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
6:57 p.m., E. Hwy 34, Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
8:31 p.m., S. Oneida Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
9:15 p.m., Ree St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
9:55 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Disorderly Conduct
10:02 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:41 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.