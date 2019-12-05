1:56 a.m. — Marina Ave., missing person-juvenile

2:18 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

2:19 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

9:02 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found

10:46 a.m. — S. Couteau St., property found

12:40 p.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal

2:29 p.m. — Brookstone Loop, traffic complaint

3:37 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

3:44 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal complaint

4:17 p.m. — Mars St., welfare check

4:24 p.m. — S. Pierre St., theft

10:21 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms

10:42 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave, disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

