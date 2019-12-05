1:56 a.m. — Marina Ave., missing person-juvenile
2:18 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
2:19 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
9:02 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found
10:46 a.m. — S. Couteau St., property found
12:40 p.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal
2:29 p.m. — Brookstone Loop, traffic complaint
3:37 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
3:44 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal complaint
4:17 p.m. — Mars St., welfare check
4:24 p.m. — S. Pierre St., theft
10:21 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
10:42 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave, disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
