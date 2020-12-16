Monday, Dec. 14
7:33 a.m. — Hwy. 1804, traffic accident/city/deer
9:31 a.m. — W. 2nd St., animal complaints, unable to locate
12:18 p.m. — Church St., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued
1:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
1:49 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
2:09 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., civil/non criminal
3:54 p.m. — Arthur St., animal found, animal impounded
4:09 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., protection order violation
4:57 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies, false alarm
5:04 p.m. — 4th St., family and children
5:34 p.m. — E. 4th St., assisting other agencies
8:04 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal missing
8:56 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., traffic complaint, unable to locate
9:31 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
9:52 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
11:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
Tuesday, Dec. 15
3:21 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., harassment, unfounded
7:11 a.m. — S. Jackson Ave., theft, citation issued
2:10 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning
2:50 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., fraud
2:55 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
3:13 p.m. — E. Irwin St., found property
4:57 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
5:35 p.m. — W. 2nd St., welfare check, unable to locate
11:34 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints, animal impounded
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
