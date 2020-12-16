Monday, Dec. 14

7:33 a.m. — Hwy. 1804, traffic accident/city/deer

9:31 a.m. — W. 2nd St., animal complaints, unable to locate

12:18 p.m. — Church St., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued

1:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

1:49 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

2:09 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., civil/non criminal

3:54 p.m. — Arthur St., animal found, animal impounded

4:09 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., protection order violation

4:57 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies, false alarm

5:04 p.m. — 4th St., family and children

5:34 p.m. — E. 4th St., assisting other agencies

8:04 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal missing

8:56 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., traffic complaint, unable to locate

9:31 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

9:52 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

11:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

Tuesday, Dec. 15

3:21 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., harassment, unfounded

7:11 a.m. — S. Jackson Ave., theft, citation issued

2:10 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning

2:50 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., fraud

2:55 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

3:13 p.m. — E. Irwin St., found property

4:57 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

5:35 p.m. — W. 2nd St., welfare check, unable to locate

11:34 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints, animal impounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

