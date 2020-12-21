Friday, Dec. 18
- 12:10 a.m. — Kennedy Drive, welfare check, unfounded
- 12:13 a.m. — East Humboldt Street, welfare check
- 4:26 p.m. — North Harrison Avenue, traffic accident/private property
- 4:34 p.m. — East 2nd Street, information
- 7:31 p.m. — East 2nd Street, trespassing
- 7:33 p.m. — North Euclid Avenue, animal call, unable to locate
- 9:05 p.m. — West Pleasant Drive, disorderly conduct
- 11:53 p.m. — East 4th Avenue, assisting other agencies
Saturday, Dec. 19
- 4:12 a.m. — North Poplar Avenue, assisting other agencies
- 7:50 a.m. — Highway 1804, public services
- 10:31 a.m. — South Poplar Avenue, domestic/no assault
- 1:48 p.m. — Crested Avenue, information
- 4:51 p.m. — North Huron Avenue, found property, unable to locate
- 5:09 p.m. — Memory Lane, traffic accident/private property
- 5:20 p.m. — East Capitol Avenue, signal 2
- 5:28 p.m. — North Garfield Avenue, information
- 5:59 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, information
- 6:18 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, disorderly conduct, unable to locate
- 9:17 p.m. — South Pierre Street, disorderly conduct
- 10:15 p.m. — South Monroe Avenue, suspicious person-vehicle
- 10:16 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, 911 hang up/misdial
Sunday, Dec. 20
- 4:10 a.m. — West 8th Street, assisting other agencies
- 10:03 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, alarms, false alarm
- 10:38 a.m. — North Harrison Avenue, alarms, false alarm
- 2:55 p.m. — South Pierce Avenue, fraud, inactive case
- 4:01 p.m. — South Taylor Avenue, trespassing
- 6:39 p.m. — West Pleasant Avenue, traffic complaint
- 8:25 p.m. — Sibert Place, civil/non criminal
- 10:31 p.m. — North Highland Avenue, domestic/no assault
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
