Friday, Dec. 18

  • 12:10 a.m. — Kennedy Drive, welfare check, unfounded
  • 12:13 a.m. — East Humboldt Street, welfare check
  • 4:26 p.m. — North Harrison Avenue, traffic accident/private property
  • 4:34 p.m. — East 2nd Street, information
  • 7:31 p.m. — East 2nd Street, trespassing
  • 7:33 p.m. — North Euclid Avenue, animal call, unable to locate
  • 9:05 p.m. — West Pleasant Drive, disorderly conduct
  • 11:53 p.m. — East 4th Avenue, assisting other agencies

Saturday, Dec. 19

  • 4:12 a.m. — North Poplar Avenue, assisting other agencies
  • 7:50 a.m. — Highway 1804, public services
  • 10:31 a.m. — South Poplar Avenue, domestic/no assault
  • 1:48 p.m. — Crested Avenue, information
  • 4:51 p.m. — North Huron Avenue, found property, unable to locate
  • 5:09 p.m. — Memory Lane, traffic accident/private property
  • 5:20 p.m. — East Capitol Avenue, signal 2
  • 5:28 p.m. — North Garfield Avenue, information
  • 5:59 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, information
  • 6:18 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, disorderly conduct, unable to locate
  • 9:17 p.m. — South Pierre Street, disorderly conduct
  • 10:15 p.m. — South Monroe Avenue, suspicious person-vehicle
  • 10:16 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, 911 hang up/misdial

Sunday, Dec. 20

  • 4:10 a.m. — West 8th Street, assisting other agencies
  • 10:03 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, alarms, false alarm
  • 10:38 a.m. — North Harrison Avenue, alarms, false alarm
  • 2:55 p.m. — South Pierce Avenue, fraud, inactive case
  • 4:01 p.m. — South Taylor Avenue, trespassing
  • 6:39 p.m. — West Pleasant Avenue, traffic complaint
  • 8:25 p.m. — Sibert Place, civil/non criminal
  • 10:31 p.m. — North Highland Avenue, domestic/no assault

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

