Wednesday, Dec. 2
6:26 a.m. — E. 4th St., alarms
7:53 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report
9:24 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
9:32 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
9:36 a.m. — River Road, harassment
9:43 a.m. — 4th St., assisting other agencies
10:40 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
10:53 a.m. — Table St., found property
12:05 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., found bike
2:04 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., 911 hang up/misdial
3:45 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., vandalism, unfounded
4:51 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
7:04 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
7:53 p.m. — Lakeview Drive, harassment, verbal warning
Thursday, Dec. 3
1:59 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person
5:42 a.m. — Hwy. 14, intoxicated person
8:33 a.m. — Harrison Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
10 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., vandalism, inactive case
1:59 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, welfare check
2:44 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
3:25 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
4:18 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints
9:04 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., animal missing
11:38 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., civil/non criminal
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.