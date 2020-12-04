Wednesday, Dec. 2

6:26 a.m. — E. 4th St., alarms

7:53 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report

9:24 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

9:32 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

9:36 a.m. — River Road, harassment

9:43 a.m. — 4th St., assisting other agencies

10:40 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

10:53 a.m. — Table St., found property

12:05 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., found bike

2:04 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., 911 hang up/misdial

3:45 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., vandalism, unfounded

4:51 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

7:04 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check

7:53 p.m. — Lakeview Drive, harassment, verbal warning

Thursday, Dec. 3

1:59 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person

5:42 a.m. — Hwy. 14, intoxicated person

8:33 a.m. — Harrison Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

10 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., vandalism, inactive case

1:59 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, welfare check

2:44 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

3:25 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

4:18 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints

9:04 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., animal missing

11:38 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., civil/non criminal

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments