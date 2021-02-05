Wednesday, Feb. 3

12:48 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check

9:17 a.m. — E. 8th St,. fraud, inactive case

11:28 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

1:11 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., information

2:09 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

2:14 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

4:58 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

5:00 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal complaints, unable to locate

5:08 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., outside fire

10:09 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., found property

10:55 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm

11:15 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

11:52 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

Thursday, Feb. 4

12:34 a.m. — S. Henry St., suspicious person-vehicle

12:11 a.m. — N. Hwy. 1804, disturbing the peace, unable to locate

2:18 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., civil/ non-criminal

3:21 p.m. — N. Jefferson Ave., traffic accident/city report

3:34 p.m. — E. Cabot St., public services

4:22 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

4:42 p.m. — E. Park St., information

7:03 p.m. — Hampton Dr., mischief, unable to locate

9:49 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

