Friday, Feb. 28
1:37 a.m. - N. Highway 83, traffic enforcement, citation issued
4:53 a.m. - E. 7th St., assisting other agencies
6:32 a.m. - E 5th St., disorderly conduct
8:35 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
1:15 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., property found
2:21 p.m. - E. 4th St., traffic accident/state/no injury
3:09 p.m. - Brookstone Loop, traffic accident/private property
5:23 p.m. - E. Erskine St., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
5:39 p.m. - W. Wells Ave., traffic accident/city report
6:28 p.m. - E. Irwin St., information
9:29 p.m. - E. Park St., intoxicated person
9:56 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
11:06 p.m. - S. Robert St., burglary, inactive case
Saturday, Feb. 29
12:39 a.m. - S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
2:00 a.m. - S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
8:21 a.m. - E. Prospect Ave., civil/non-criminal
8:40 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., all other
11:13 a.m. - animal missing
11:36 a.m. - Eastgate Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
12:21 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
12:33 p.m. - E 5th St., disorderly conduct
12:45 p.m - E. Irwin St., animal found
2:30 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., theft, inactive case
3:13 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/ private property
3:28 p.m. - S. Brule St., welfare check
6:57 p.m. - Callaway Ct., animal found, animal released
7:38 p.m. - S. Monroe Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, unfounded
7:58 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., warrant/summons/detainer, unfounded
8:07 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
10:05 p.m. - S. Henry St., disorderly conduct
10:18 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
11:11 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., animal call
Sunday, March 1
1:37 a.m. - Clarice Dr., civil/non-criminal
1:44 a.m. - Mercury St., disorderly conduct
2:06 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave. disorderly conduct
4:47 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., alarms
2:48 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
3:40 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms
3:52 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
8:08 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
9:07 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
