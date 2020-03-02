Friday, Feb. 28

1:37 a.m. - N. Highway 83, traffic enforcement, citation issued

4:53 a.m. - E. 7th St., assisting other agencies

6:32 a.m. - E 5th St., disorderly conduct

8:35 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

1:15 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., property found

2:21 p.m. - E. 4th St., traffic accident/state/no injury

3:09 p.m. - Brookstone Loop, traffic accident/private property

5:23 p.m. - E. Erskine St., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

5:39 p.m. - W. Wells Ave., traffic accident/city report

6:28 p.m. - E. Irwin St., information

9:29 p.m. - E. Park St., intoxicated person

9:56 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

11:06 p.m. - S. Robert St., burglary, inactive case

Saturday, Feb. 29

12:39 a.m. - S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

2:00 a.m. - S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

8:21 a.m. - E. Prospect Ave., civil/non-criminal

8:40 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., all other

11:13 a.m. - animal missing

11:36 a.m. - Eastgate Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

12:21 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., welfare check

12:33 p.m. - E 5th St., disorderly conduct

12:45 p.m - E. Irwin St., animal found

2:30 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., theft, inactive case

3:13 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/ private property

3:28 p.m. - S. Brule St., welfare check

6:57 p.m. - Callaway Ct., animal found, animal released

7:38 p.m. - S. Monroe Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, unfounded

7:58 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., warrant/summons/detainer, unfounded

8:07 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

10:05 p.m. - S. Henry St., disorderly conduct

10:18 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

11:11 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., animal call

Sunday, March 1

1:37 a.m. - Clarice Dr., civil/non-criminal

1:44 a.m. - Mercury St., disorderly conduct

2:06 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave. disorderly conduct

4:47 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., alarms

2:48 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

3:40 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms

3:52 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

8:08 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

9:07 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments