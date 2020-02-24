Friday, Feb. 21

7:55 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/city report

8:20 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., information

10:09 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

1:11 p.m. — S. Pierre St., animal complaint

4:50 p.m. — S. Fillmore Ave., traffic accident/city report

4:53 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., harassment

5:22 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/city report

5:52 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., smoke odor

6:14 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

6:47 p.m. — Izaak Walton Rd., assisting other agencies

7:47 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

7:52 p.m. — Governors Dr., property lost

8:41 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property found

10:24 p.m. — Clarice Dr., intoxicated person

11:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Dr., narcotics & drugs

Saturday, Feb. 22

12:13 a.m. — S. Pierre St., suspicion

3:10 a.m. — Clarice Dr., intoxicated person

11:06 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

2:49 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal

3:01 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., information

3:32 p.m. — S. Central Ave., intoxicated person

6:49 p.m. — S. Central Ave., theft

Sunday, Feb. 23

12:32 a.m. — Abbey Rd., disorderly conduct

4:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms

8:30 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal

2:01 p.m. — Airport Rd., welfare check

4:11 p.m. — S. Coteau St., property lost

5:18 p.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., information

5:44 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave.., disturbing the peace, citation issued

6:45 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

7:07 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., disturbing the peace

9:05 p.m. — domestic/no assault

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

