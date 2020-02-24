Friday, Feb. 21
7:55 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/city report
8:20 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., information
10:09 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
1:11 p.m. — S. Pierre St., animal complaint
4:50 p.m. — S. Fillmore Ave., traffic accident/city report
4:53 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., harassment
5:22 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/city report
5:52 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., smoke odor
6:14 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
6:47 p.m. — Izaak Walton Rd., assisting other agencies
7:47 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
7:52 p.m. — Governors Dr., property lost
8:41 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property found
10:24 p.m. — Clarice Dr., intoxicated person
11:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Dr., narcotics & drugs
Saturday, Feb. 22
12:13 a.m. — S. Pierre St., suspicion
3:10 a.m. — Clarice Dr., intoxicated person
11:06 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
2:49 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
3:01 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., information
3:32 p.m. — S. Central Ave., intoxicated person
6:49 p.m. — S. Central Ave., theft
Sunday, Feb. 23
12:32 a.m. — Abbey Rd., disorderly conduct
4:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms
8:30 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
2:01 p.m. — Airport Rd., welfare check
4:11 p.m. — S. Coteau St., property lost
5:18 p.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., information
5:44 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave.., disturbing the peace, citation issued
6:45 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
7:07 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., disturbing the peace
9:05 p.m. — domestic/no assault
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
