Friday, Feb. 7

7:52 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, public services

8:31 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal

11:25 a.m. - W. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct

1:25 p.m. - E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies

1:52 p.m. - Marina Ave., fraud

3:10 p.m. - Abbey Rd., mischief

3:42 p.m. - Governor Dr., traffic accident/city report

5:34 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/private property

9:02 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

11:42 p.m. - W. Elizabeth St., suspicious person/vehicle

Saturday, Feb. 8

1:08 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

5:53 a.m. - Orion Ave. information

7:59 a.m. - Grace Ave., alarms

8:04 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

8:21 a.m. - E, Pleasant Dr., traffic accident/city report

9:12 a.m. - Highway 14, traffic complaint

10:13 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., alarms

10:30 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

10:54 a.m. - Bushfield Dr., animal complaint

10:57 a.m. - Bushfield Dr., disorderly conduct

2:58 p.m. - E. Park St., traffic complaint

4:27 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services

6:11 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct

10:45 p.m. - S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

11:57 p.m. - Marina Dr., assisting other agencies

Sunday, Feb. 9

1:13 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

1:24 a.m. - S. Central Ave., domestic/family dispute

6:19 a.m. - W. Main Ave., assisting other agencies

8:36 a.m. - E. 4th St., information

10:01 a.m. - Manchester Dr., public services

10:55 a.m. - E. Church St., parking complaint/enforcement

2:11 p.m. - S. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued

3:28 p.m. - N. Poplar Ave., animal missing

3:47 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies

5:02 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., fall/back injury

5:22 p.m. - W. 5th St., civil/non-criminal

5:31 p.m. -Highway 14, traffic accident/state/no injury

9:03 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

