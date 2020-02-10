Friday, Feb. 7
7:52 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, public services
8:31 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal
11:25 a.m. - W. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct
1:25 p.m. - E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies
1:52 p.m. - Marina Ave., fraud
3:10 p.m. - Abbey Rd., mischief
3:42 p.m. - Governor Dr., traffic accident/city report
5:34 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/private property
9:02 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
11:42 p.m. - W. Elizabeth St., suspicious person/vehicle
Saturday, Feb. 8
1:08 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
5:53 a.m. - Orion Ave. information
7:59 a.m. - Grace Ave., alarms
8:04 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
8:21 a.m. - E, Pleasant Dr., traffic accident/city report
9:12 a.m. - Highway 14, traffic complaint
10:13 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., alarms
10:30 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
10:54 a.m. - Bushfield Dr., animal complaint
10:57 a.m. - Bushfield Dr., disorderly conduct
2:58 p.m. - E. Park St., traffic complaint
4:27 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services
6:11 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct
10:45 p.m. - S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
11:57 p.m. - Marina Dr., assisting other agencies
Sunday, Feb. 9
1:13 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
1:24 a.m. - S. Central Ave., domestic/family dispute
6:19 a.m. - W. Main Ave., assisting other agencies
8:36 a.m. - E. 4th St., information
10:01 a.m. - Manchester Dr., public services
10:55 a.m. - E. Church St., parking complaint/enforcement
2:11 p.m. - S. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/state/injury, citation issued
3:28 p.m. - N. Poplar Ave., animal missing
3:47 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies
5:02 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., fall/back injury
5:22 p.m. - W. 5th St., civil/non-criminal
5:31 p.m. -Highway 14, traffic accident/state/no injury
9:03 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.