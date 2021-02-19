Wednesday, Feb. 17
12:14 a.m. — Sheila Dr., welfare check
5:27 a.m. — Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm
6:27 a.m. — S. Coteau St., welfare check, unfounded
11:15 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
1:37 p.m. — S.D. Hwy. 34, warrant or summons
4:03 p.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check
4:18 p.m. — E. 4th St., found property
5:23 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., found property
5:24 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies, false alarm
5:40 p.m. — Abbey Rd., theft, inactive case
6:37 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., domestic-no assault
8:29 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaint-domestic, unable to locate
9:33 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal missing
10:14 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic-no assault
10:55 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
Thursday, Feb. 18
8:13 a.m. — E. Irwin St., harassment
10:34 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic crash
11:02 a.m. — N. Central Ave., information
1:34 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., welfare check
4:15 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
