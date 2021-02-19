Wednesday, Feb. 17

12:14 a.m. — Sheila Dr., welfare check

5:27 a.m. — Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm

6:27 a.m. — S. Coteau St., welfare check, unfounded

11:15 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

1:37 p.m. — S.D. Hwy. 34, warrant or summons

4:03 p.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check

4:18 p.m. — E. 4th St., found property

5:23 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., found property

5:24 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies, false alarm

5:40 p.m. — Abbey Rd., theft, inactive case

6:37 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., domestic-no assault

8:29 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaint-domestic, unable to locate

9:33 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal missing

10:14 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic-no assault

10:55 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

Thursday, Feb. 18

8:13 a.m. — E. Irwin St., harassment

10:34 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic crash

11:02 a.m. — N. Central Ave., information

1:34 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., welfare check

4:15 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

