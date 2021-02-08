Friday, Feb. 5

3:57 a.m. — E. Irwin St., intoxicated person, detained

9:01 a.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., civil/non criminal

9:18 a.m. — E. 2nd St., theft, inactive case

12:30 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., information, unable to locate

5:22 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., missing person-juvenile

5:26 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., traffic accident/city report

6:49 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., domestic/family dispute, unable to locate

8:03 p.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

8:13 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., found property

9:39 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies

9:49 p.m. — S. Grant Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

Saturday, Feb. 6

12:52 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

1:41 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

5:42 a.m. — Bridgeview Ave., alarms, false alarm

9:08 a.m. — S. Polk Ave., animal complaints

10:01 a.m. — E. Park St., information

10:29 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., domestic/no assault

10:36 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., domestic/no assault

2:22 p.m. — Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report, citation issued

3:34 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

4:34 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., all other

5:18 p.m. — S. Ree St., information

5:18 p.m. — Court Pl., family and children

6:17 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

10:38 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct, detained

Sunday, Feb. 7

12:20 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

3:02 a.m. — E. 5th St., animal missing

10:33 a.m. — Poppy Pl., assisting other agencies

10:43 a.m. — Chapelle Rd., parking complaint/enforcement

11:18 a.m. — S. Coteau St., information

1:56 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, found property

3:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

7:02 p.m. — E. 4th Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments