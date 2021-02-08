Friday, Feb. 5
3:57 a.m. — E. Irwin St., intoxicated person, detained
9:01 a.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., civil/non criminal
9:18 a.m. — E. 2nd St., theft, inactive case
12:30 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., information, unable to locate
5:22 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., missing person-juvenile
5:26 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., traffic accident/city report
6:49 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., domestic/family dispute, unable to locate
8:03 p.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
8:13 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., found property
9:39 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
9:49 p.m. — S. Grant Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
Saturday, Feb. 6
12:52 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
1:41 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
5:42 a.m. — Bridgeview Ave., alarms, false alarm
9:08 a.m. — S. Polk Ave., animal complaints
10:01 a.m. — E. Park St., information
10:29 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., domestic/no assault
10:36 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., domestic/no assault
2:22 p.m. — Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report, citation issued
3:34 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
4:34 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., all other
5:18 p.m. — S. Ree St., information
5:18 p.m. — Court Pl., family and children
6:17 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
10:38 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct, detained
Sunday, Feb. 7
12:20 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
3:02 a.m. — E. 5th St., animal missing
10:33 a.m. — Poppy Pl., assisting other agencies
10:43 a.m. — Chapelle Rd., parking complaint/enforcement
11:18 a.m. — S. Coteau St., information
1:56 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, found property
3:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
7:02 p.m. — E. 4th Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.