Monday, Apr. 10
3:18 a.m., Antelope St., animal missing, unable to locate
8:26 a.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
12:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., domestic - no assault
2:15 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
2:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
3:43 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
3:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
5:07 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic crash
5:55 p.m., Lakeview Dr., disorderly conduct
6:07 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., alarms, false alarm
6:25 p.m., E. 4th St., animal complaint - domestic
6:59 p.m., Sheila Dr., found property
8:32 p.m., Woodriver Dr., animal found, animal impound
9:05 p.m., E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct
10:09 p.m., S. Oneida Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
11:51 p.m., E. Park St., welfare check
Tuesday, Apr. 11
1:07 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
7:06 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint - domestic
7:54 a.m., S. Huron Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
8:00 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., domestic - no assault, unfounded
9:43 a.m., Bridgeview Ave., assisting other agencies
10:39 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., alarms, false alarm
11:34 a.m., E. Church St., traffic crash, verbal warning
3:27 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint
5:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
5:49 p.m., Hilgers Dr., suspicious person
6:06 p.m., S. Adams St., animal complaint - domestic
7:38 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., parking enforcement, unfounded
9:34 p.m., E. Kay St., domestic - no assault
10:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
Wednesday, Apr. 12
10:05 a.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
11:12 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., alarms
12:15 p.m., S. Brule St., found property
12:23 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., protection order violation
5:05 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint - domestic
6:24 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic crash
6:35 p.m., Fir St., animal complaint - non-domestic
8:15 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
10:34 p.m., E. Sully Ave., domestic - no assault
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
